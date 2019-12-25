Population List NPR Then And Now: Key Difference That Has Raised Concern

The Nationwide Inhabitants Register requires folks to declare “date and place of birth of both parents”.

New Delhi:

The Nationwide Inhabitants Register (NPR) introduced by the federal government on Tuesday requires folks to declare “date and place of birth of both parents” for the primary time. This knowledge was not collected for the NPR in 2010, many have identified.

This has change into controversial within the context of the Nationwide Register for Citizen (NRC), the train to establish unlawful migrants.

Underneath the Citizenship (Modification) Act, for folks born after 1987, not less than one mother or father have to be a citizen. Critics raised the likelihood on social media that the mother and father’ date and fatherland can be wanted if the nationwide NRC is carried out, as introduced a number of occasions by Residence Minister Amit Shah in parliament and out of doors.

Within the final NPR, knowledge was collected on 15 standards. This time knowledge on 21 factors shall be collected. These embody final place of residence, passport quantity, Aadhaar ID, Voter ID card quantity, drivers’ license quantity and cell phone quantity, which weren’t requested earlier than.

Mother and father’ title and title of partner have been crunched into one level to accommodate the brand new particulars.

“Govt has decided to update National Population Register (NPR) with a sanction of Rs 8,500 crores. NPR will require people to declare date & place of birth of parents and furnishing of data on 21 other points. Most of this data was not collected in the last NPR exercise in 2010,” tweeted CPM chief Sitaram Yechury.

Amit Shah final night asserted that knowledge for the NPR wouldn’t be used for NRC. He additionally mentioned there was no speak of NRC proper now.

“There is no link between the NPR and NRC. I am clearly stating this today,” he mentioned in an interview to information company ANI hours after the federal government authorised the improve of the inhabitants listing NPR at the price of Rs three,941 crore.

“NPR is the register of population on the basis of which schemes are made. NRC asks people on what basis they are the citizens of the country. The two processes are not linked. The NPR data cannot be used for NRC,” mentioned the Residence Minister, including that the NPR can be the idea for deciding beneficiaries of varied authorities schemes.