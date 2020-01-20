Population Register Exercise “A Dangerous Game”, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee asserted decision would quickly be handed within the West Bengal Meeting (File)

Kolkata/Siliguri:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to her counterparts within the northeast and non-BJP states to review fastidiously the NPR type, its questions and standards, earlier than arriving at a choice on updating it.

She additionally asserted decision would quickly be handed within the West Bengal Meeting in opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Dubbing the NPR train as “a dangerous game”, Ms Banerjee stated the shape, which seeks delivery particulars and residential proof of oldsters, was nothing however a precursor to NRC implementation.

“I will appeal to all chief ministers, governments including those in BJP-ruled northeast states – Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal – and the opposition party-ruled states to read the law properly and consider the clauses in the NPR form before arriving at a decision. I request them not to participate in this matter because the condition is very bad,” she stated.

Ms Banerjee additionally stated that she got here to know from the media that sections within the NPR type which search delivery particulars of oldsters weren’t obligatory.

“If the fields are not mandatory, why are they a part of the form? Efforts should be made to remove those questions. If they continue to exist on paper (form), those that do not enter birth details of parents might be automatically excluded. There is an apprehension…” she claimed.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief contended that the West Bengal Meeting would undertake a decision in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act in three to 4 days.

“We have earlier passed a resolution against NPR. Next, the Assembly will take up a resolution against the citizenship law within three to four days,” she insisted.

Earlier this month, the TMC had prevented the passage of an anti-CAA decision within the Meeting, even because the Congress and the CPI(M) pitched for it.

The Chief Minister reasoned that the Home had already adopted a decision in opposition to a pan-India NRC in September final yr, which, in flip, denounced in accordance Indian citizenship to individuals on the idea of faith.

By the way, Kerala and Punjab have handed a decision in opposition to the citizenship legislation.

The chief minister, after inaugurating the Uttarbanga Utsab in Siliguri, later within the day, stated she wouldn’t be capable of present all particulars sought within the type.

“Earlier, I had thought that NPR was only a regular exercise for census update. But after looking at the columns, which sought date of birth and address of parents, I realised that I will not be able to provide them that information… I do not have them,” she stated.

Justifying her resolution of not collaborating in a gathering convened by the Centre on NPR, Ms Banerjee stated she was joyful to be the one one to skip it.

“Many people, who had spoken on the matter (NPR update), went to participate in the meeting. I am the only one who did not go. At least one person protested. I would request you all to rethink…” she stated, reciting Rabindranath Tagore’s patriotic music ”Jodi Tor Dak Shune Keu Na Ase Tobe Ekla Cholo Re” (If nobody responds to your name, stroll alone).

“They (Centre) have misguided you (participating CMs) by telling that the column to provide your parents’ details is not mandatory. If it was so, why don’t you pass a resolution to withdraw those fields from the NPR form,” she stated.

Apparently referring to the assaults on college campuses in a number of elements of the nation, she stated, “What is happening in the country at this juncture in not right. Students are our future.”

Ms Banerjee, describing herself because the custodian of frequent individuals, iterated that NPR and NRC wouldn’t be carried out in West Bengal.

“Nobody will be able to snatch away our rights. This state is ours. Do not think we are there only when elections are around. I am the custodian of common people. I am not going to listen to them (Centre) unless the necessary changes are made in the NPR form,” she added.