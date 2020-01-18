Population Register Is Citizens’ List “In Disguise”, Says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram mentioned the Constitutional validity of CAA lies with the Supreme Courtroom (File Picture)

Kolkata:

Congress chief and former dwelling minister P Chidambaram mentioned on Saturday that after the “Assam NRC (National Register of Citizens) fiasco”, the Narendra Modi authorities has shortly “changed gears” and is now speaking of NPR.

Talking to reporters in Kolkata, Mr Chidambaram mentioned that NPR is “nothing but NRC in disguise”.

“Our purpose is to fight the sinister purpose of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population of Register (NPR) and mobilise public opinion against them.”

“Our stated position is that we will not agree to NPR being rolled out from April 2020,” he mentioned.

The Congress chief mentioned the Constitutional validity of CAA lies with the Supreme Courtroom.

“We are fighting against NRC and CAA. Sometimes together, sometimes differently. The important thing is that we are fighting. All parties fighting against NPR, CAA and NRC must come together and I am confident they will,” he mentioned.

He mentioned that the BJP had didn’t gauge the energy of the opposition and thought it as a ”passing cloud”.