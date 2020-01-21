Porches – “Do U Wanna”

Late final yr, Aaron Maine's DIY rock-turned synth-pop venture Porches returned with a brand new single known as “rangerover.” And as we speak, he's introduced an entire new album, Ricky Music , out in March by way of Domino and that includes contributions from Mitski, Zsela, and Dev Hynes and co-production by Jacob Portrait. As Maine explains in an announcement:

My new album, Ricky Music , was written and recorded between Dec 2017 and the spring of 2019. Principally in New York at my condo, however a few of it in Chicago, Los Angeles, and varied cities whereas touring round Europe. This report is an account of the sweetness, confusion, anger, pleasure and unhappiness I skilled throughout that point. I believe I used to be as misplaced as I used to be head over heels in love. In these songs I hear myself generally determined for readability, and different occasions, having sufficient perspective to snicker at myself in a few of my darkest moments. That’s form of what this album is about, I hope you take pleasure in it.

Together with the announcement, Maine is sharing one other new single, “Do U Wanna,” which comes with a video from frequent collaborator Nick Harwood. “'Do U Wanna' is a song about looking at yourself and realizing the disparity between how you'd like to act and how you actually act,” Maine says. “The fun you vs. the isolated you. I feel like with the refrain I'm almost taunting myself to get up and do something. “Watch and hear under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Patience “

02 “Do U Wanna “

03 “Lipstick Song”

04 “PFB”

05 “I Wanna Ride”

06 “Madonna”

07 “I Can't Even Think”

08 “Hair”

09 “Fuck_3”

10 “Wrote Some Songs”

11 “rangerover” (bonus monitor)

TOUR DATES:

03 / 23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

03 / 24 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

03 / 25 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

03 / 27 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Corridor

03 / 28 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03 / 29 Dallas, TX @ Bushes

03 / 31 Solana Seaside, CA @ Stomach Up Tavern

04 / 01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater

04 / 03 San Francisco, CA @ The Unbiased

04 / 04 San Francisco, CA @ The Unbiased

04 / 06 Portland, OR @ Surprise Ballroom

04 / 07 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04 / 08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

04 / 10 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ City Lounge

04 / 11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04 / 13 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

04 / 14 Minneapolis, MN @ Wonderful Line

04 / 15 Madison, WI @ Excessive Midday Saloon

04 / 16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Corridor

04 / 17 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

04 / 18 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04 / 20 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

04 / 21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04 / 22 South Burlington, VT @ Greater Floor Showcase

04 / 23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Membership

04 / 24 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI

04 / 25 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

04 / 27 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

04 / 29 New York, NY @ Webster Corridor

with Sassy 009

Ricky Music is out three / 13 by way of Domino. Pre-order it right here.