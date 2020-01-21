Porches – “Do U Wanna”

Late final yr, Aaron Maine's DIY rock-turned synth-pop venture Porches returned with a brand new single known as “rangerover.” And as we speak, he's introduced an entire new album, Ricky Music , out in March by way of Domino and that includes contributions from Mitski, Zsela, and Dev Hynes and co-production by Jacob Portrait. As Maine explains in an announcement:
My new album, Ricky Music , was written and recorded between Dec 2017 and the spring of 2019. Principally in New York at my condo, however a few of it in Chicago, Los Angeles, and varied cities whereas touring round Europe. This report is an account of the sweetness, confusion, anger, pleasure and unhappiness I skilled throughout that point. I believe I used to be as misplaced as I used to be head over heels in love. In these songs I hear myself generally determined for readability, and different occasions, having sufficient perspective to snicker at myself in a few of my darkest moments. That’s form of what this album is about, I hope you take pleasure in it.
Together with the announcement, Maine is sharing one other new single, “Do U Wanna,” which comes with a video from frequent collaborator Nick Harwood. “'Do U Wanna' is a song about looking at yourself and realizing the disparity between how you'd like to act and how you actually act,” Maine says. “The fun you vs. the isolated you. I feel like with the refrain I'm almost taunting myself to get up and do something. “Watch and hear under.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Patience “
02 “Do U Wanna “
03 “Lipstick Song”
04 “PFB”
05 “I Wanna Ride”
06 “Madonna”
07 “I Can't Even Think”
08 “Hair”
09 “Fuck_3”
10 “Wrote Some Songs”
11 “rangerover” (bonus monitor)
TOUR DATES:
03 / 23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
03 / 24 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
03 / 25 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In
03 / 27 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Corridor
03 / 28 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03 / 29 Dallas, TX @ Bushes
03 / 31 Solana Seaside, CA @ Stomach Up Tavern
04 / 01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater
04 / 03 San Francisco, CA @ The Unbiased
04 / 04 San Francisco, CA @ The Unbiased
04 / 06 Portland, OR @ Surprise Ballroom
04 / 07 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
04 / 08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04 / 10 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ City Lounge
04 / 11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04 / 13 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
04 / 14 Minneapolis, MN @ Wonderful Line
04 / 15 Madison, WI @ Excessive Midday Saloon
04 / 16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Corridor
04 / 17 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
04 / 18 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
04 / 20 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
04 / 21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04 / 22 South Burlington, VT @ Greater Floor Showcase
04 / 23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Membership
04 / 24 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI
04 / 25 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
04 / 27 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
04 / 29 New York, NY @ Webster Corridor
with Sassy 009
Ricky Music is out three / 13 by way of Domino. Pre-order it right here.
Add Comment