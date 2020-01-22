PornHub Announces Contest To Allow One User Under 18 To View Content

MONTREAL—Stunning the web with their supply to permit one lucky adolescent the once-in-a-lifetime likelihood to take a look at grownup materials on-line, pornographic web site PornHub introduced a contest Wednesday which might enable one successful under-18 entrant to view its content material. “We are proud to offer one lucky minor the incredibly rare opportunity to view both still photography of naked people and videos of people having sex with each other—sights that no one under 18 has ever before encountered on the internet—for a 24-hour period,” mentioned Vice President of Operations Corey Worth, explaining that anybody as much as age 17 might enter to win the grand prize, a PornHub password that will enable the underage winner to expertise the sight of complete nudity. “The best part is that you don’t need permission from a parent or legal guardian. As long as you’re a teen, tween, or younger and love porn, you’re eligible to participate.” The winner will reportedly be anticipated to signal a legally binding non-disclosure settlement guaranteeing they won’t describe something they see to anybody else who’s below the age of 18.