Pornhub Reveals Most Searched Celebrities Of 2019!

Who does the world most wish to see having intercourse? Imagine it or not, it’s NOT any of the ladies pictured above…

Ubiquitously standard porn website Pornhub bared all its 2019 knowledge for curious customers to peruse, together with the one we’re most involved in: most searched celebrities. The checklist has lots of acquainted names but additionally some surprises, together with essentially the most searched celeb of the 12 months. However we’ll get again to #1.

For now, let’s discuss #2 — Kim Kardashian West, who has been a staple of porn searches since her notorious intercourse tape with Ray J hit the Web in 2007 — innerestingly the identical 12 months Pornhub was launched.

Kim continues to be on hearth, possibly even moreso this 12 months after hubby Kanye West has been on a non secular tear, declaring he not needs his spouse seen in attractive photographs and revealing robes. Maybe the Web determined they didn’t wish to be advised what not to take a look at? In any case, Kim had a powerful 12 months with a whopping 18,817,924 searches!

Simply behind her in third place is Cardi B, who as a former stripper has proven extra comfortability with being nude than most pop stars, with 11,823,278 searches.

In fourth place is a lesser recognized title: Lena The Plug.

The YouTube star is thought for her sexually specific vlogs and attractive snaps on Instagram. She received a ton of subscribers in 2018 when she introduced she and her boyfriend would launch a intercourse tape in the event that they hit one million subscribers on YT — she now has her personal channel doing porn on Pornhub.

Ariana Grande took fifth place with 9,009,394 searches, adopted by Nicki Minaj with eight,459,709, Selena Gomez with 7,396,703, and Kylie Jenner with 5,924,333.

Coming in at #9 was a ’90s sitcom star who made headlines this 12 months by moving into porn for actual — Maitland Ward from Boy Meets World!

Rounding out the highest ten was Miley Cyrus, whose searches apparently doubled the day she introduced her breakup with Liam Hemsworth.

Different notable celebs embrace Jennifer Lopez at #11 — most likely fueled by her position as a stripper within the hit movie Hustlers, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato.

Then #16 was YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who had an enormous 12 months after her stunt wedding ceremony to Jake Paul.

Rounding out the highest 20 have been:

17. Celestia Vega 18. Margot Robbie 19. Emily Ratjkowski 20. Gal Gadot

So who was #1? Essentially the most searched celeb on Pornhub? That honor belongs to social media starlet Belle Delphine.

If that title sounds solely vaguely acquainted, it might be due to a WILD information story this 12 months.

Belle, a former Instagram mannequin (she received banned for violating nudity tips too typically), went viral after promoting jars of her precise bathwater to drooling followers. She additionally began up her personal Pornhub web page, posting notably non-pornographic movies with purposely deceptive names, like “Belle Delphine gets a huge dripping CREAMPIE” which is simply her making a literal pie with whipped cream and smashing it into her face.

Regardless of the troll ways, or possibly due to them, her fanbase solely grew this 12 months.

