Port Talbot had highest growth in house prices in 2019

By Every day Mail Reporter

Printed: 19:00 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:07 EST, 26 December 2019

Cities providing bargain-basement properties have seen the very best progress in home costs over the previous yr, figures reveal.

Port Talbot in South Wales was recognized by property web site Zoopla as 2019’s prime spot.

Home costs there rose by 7.5 per cent to achieve £122,074. The city is finest identified for its large steelworks and because the birthplace of actor Michael Sheen.

Staying in Wales, Cwmbran, within the south-east of the nation, was in second place, with property values growing by 6.9 per cent to a median of £168,212.

Port Talbot in South Wales (pictured) was recognized by property web site Zoopla as 2019’s prime spot

Leigh within the North West of England was recognized as Britain’s third property hotspot of 2019, with values growing by 6.three per cent to achieve £127,148 on common.

In truth, the entire North West of England noticed comparatively robust home worth progress with values growing by three.2 per cent over the previous yr to £190,645 on common.

Throughout Britain, properties added £12 per day on common on to their worth throughout 2019, in accordance with the analysis.

In some components of the nation, property values have risen by a median of practically £40 day-after-day over the previous yr – however in some others round £20 per day has been knocked off their worth.

The full worth of Britain’s housing market rose by £124billion throughout 2019 – an increase of 1.6 per cent – to achieve about £7.8trillion, Zoopla mentioned.

Throughout Britain, the common property worth was estimated at £296,785. In Wales, values rose by a median of three.9 per cent and in Scotland the determine was 2.2 per cent. England lagged behind at 1.5 per cent. The English area with the slowest home worth progress was the South East (zero.6 per cent).

Laura Howard of Zoopla mentioned: ‘Affordability ranges stay engaging in lots of areas exterior southern England. Rising employment and low mortgage charges have led to bettering values.’