Portuguese Rider Paulo Goncalves Killed After Dakar Rally Crash

Portuguese bike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash throughout Sunday’s Dakar Rally seventh stage, organisers introduced. The 40-year-old suffered the deadly accident after 276 kilometres of the day’s experience from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir. “The organisers received an alert at 10:08 (0708 GMT) and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest,” a press release on the rally’s official web site reported. “Following resuscitation efforts in situ, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead,” it added.

Paulo Goncalves was competing in his 13th version of the Dakar Rally. He made his debut in 2006 when it was staged in Africa, and took second to Marc Coma in 2015 in South America.

The Indian-backed Hero rider solely made it to this 12 months’s first Dakar staged in Saudi Arabia after recovering from a fractured spleen in a crash in his native Portugal in December.

Following surgical procedure he mentioned earlier than the rally bought underway: “It’s a victory for me to be here at the start.”

Goncalves was positioned 46th within the total bike standings after Friday’s sixth stage.

He was the 25th Dakar fatality because the inaugural version of the gruelling motorsport marathon in 1979, and the primary since Polish rider Michal Hernik was killed in 2015 in Argentina.

“The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his friends and family,” the organisers’ assertion mentioned.