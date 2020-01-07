Possible destinations for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

FOXBORO — After his 20th soccer season as quarterback for the Patriots ended Saturday evening, Tom Brady stated retirement was “pretty unlikely,” then moved to “hopefully unlikely.”

What may that imply?

For starters, Brady needs to proceed taking part in. He’s stated it a thousand occasions. He may not be the quarterback he was in his prime, however he’s definitely ok to win soccer video games with the precise solid round him.

His choice is to stay in New England. He actually doesn’t need to play anyplace else. So far, nevertheless, there have been no indications the crew has Brady in its plans, or needs to offer him upgrades in weaponry.

That would change within the coming months, earlier than Brady really hits free company March 18. If it does, it’s “pretty likely” he gained’t retire if contractual requirements are reached.

If not, he’ll be on the lookout for employment elsewhere. However the locations that will match the Brady necessities when it comes to coach, capability to win, offensive scheme, aren’t many. That’s the place the “hopefully” is available in. If it doesn’t work with the Patriots, and the alternatives don’t go well with him, he might in the end retire.

With that stated, right here’s a number of locations that is likely to be all for Brady, and will have a shot at hooking up with the GOAT.

Contenders

1. Bears — Chicago GM Ryan Tempo stated Mitchell Trubisky can be the starter subsequent season, this coming after an Eight-Eight season and lacking the NFC playoffs after successful the NFC North the earlier 12 months.

Trubisky, taken because the No. 2 general decide within the 2017 draft, has been a bust so far. Possibly the Bears are merely taking part in coy and produce other concepts. One might be Brady. The Monsters of the Halfway sport an awesome protection and have some expertise on offense. It’s the same method to the Patriots. Head coach Matt Nagy has achieved his finest with Trubisky, however the younger quarterback’s inconsistency has been lethal. Maybe they’d signal Brady for a number of seasons with the hopes of successful a Tremendous Bowl, and have Trubisky be taught underneath the legend.

2. LA Chargers — They’re opening a brand new stadium. Dangerous sufficient they’ve extra visiting followers filling their residence discipline. They want a principal attraction.

Like Brady, Philip Rivers is a free agent and the Chargers may transfer away from him and go after Brady. They’ve loads of weapons for Brady and an excellent protection to enrich the offense. They had been a playoff crew final season, earlier than falling off this 12 months. Whereas Brady is a local of California, along with his dad and mom and lots of members of the family residing out west, there have been stories his spouse Gisele isn’t in favor of residing there. His oldest son Jack additionally lives in New York. If it’s the very best match, and if they provide him a ransom, he may contemplate it.

three. Titans — If the Titans lock up Ryan Tannehill, who didn’t precisely distinguish himself within the win over the Patriots (Eight for 15 for 72 yards, 1 TD, 1 decide), that is off the desk. But when they don’t, taking part in for previous good friend Mike Vrabel in Nashville, having a reliable operating recreation behind him, can be one thing for Brady to contemplate. It is likely to be the best choice, nevertheless it’s onerous to determine the place the Titans are going with Tannehill, who was lights out the 10 video games he began within the common season, however was a Nervous Nellie in his first playoff recreation.

four. Raiders — They’re shifting to Las Vegas. They desperately want a headliner. Who’s higher than a 6-time Tremendous Bowl champion quarterback?

The Raiders improved underneath head coach Jon Gruden, and new GM Mike Mayock. They’ve a variety of younger expertise. They’re closing in on a playoff run. Though Derek Carr put up profession numbers in 2019, it’s nonetheless not clear if Gruden is totally proud of the way in which that Carr has been operating the crew’s offense. The Raiders might draft one other quarterback, however would want time to develop him. Dumping Carr for Brady can be a PR transfer in concept. Maybe the Raiders would have an interest.

Longshots

1. Colts – It seems the Colts have come to the conclusion Jacoby Brissett will not be the reply following a 7-9 season. GM Chris Ballard didn’t precisely endorse Brissett as being the quarterback of the long run for Indy.

“The jury is still out,” Ballard informed Sports activities Illustrated. “That’s why we did the short-term deal with Jacoby. One, to give us some security that we had a player we knew we liked and could go forward with. But also, two, to give us time to figure out if he is the guy or not. Jacoby did a lot of good things. He also did some things that I think he would tell you he needs to get better at. But it’s a constant evaluation.”

Head coach Frank Reich is well-respected and a great offensive play-caller. There are instruments to work with given a powerful operating recreation (Marlon Mack), proficient receivers (T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess) and tight ends (Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron). The Colts even have a powerful protection. They didn’t make the playoffs, however can be contenders with the precise quarterback. Nonetheless, it’s onerous to see Brady signal on with the crew that blew the whistle on Deflategate, and brought on him a four-game suspension and loads of courtroom charges. And Brian Hoyer did say the transition from the Patriots offense to the Colts was “like studying Spanish all year, then before the final, the teacher hands you a French book.”

2. Panthers — That is predicated on Josh McDaniels winding up the pinnacle coach. He’s being interviewed by the Panthers, together with the Browns and Giants. He’s one of many high candidates. If McDaniels turns into the Panthers coach, there can be some attraction for Brady to go there given he wouldn’t should be taught a brand new system. Selections must be made on Cam Newton and his future by the Panthers. That is solely a risk with McDaniels on the helm.

three. Buccaneers — Bruce Arians doesn’t appear too enamored with a quarterback who’s equal components landing and interception. Jameis Winston had the primary 30 landing/30 interception season. Possibly the Bucs do their due diligence on Brady. They definitely have a ton of weapons, however their assault relies on the lengthy ball, which doesn’t precisely go well with the Patriots quarterback.