Possible Location For First AEW Dynamite In California Revealed

AEW has numerous followers who can’t wait to see them in California. Matt Jackson hinted that Southern California is sweet within the Spring. Now we’d know the place they’re headed.

SoCal Uncensored tweeted out that All Elite Wrestling has positioned a maintain on the Toyota Area in Could. That doesn’t imply the occasion is certainly taking place, however this might be an excellent 10,000 seat venue for them.

AEW has numerous locations who who in all probability like to host Dynamite. We’ll simply must see how their California occasions promote, however they could discover numerous pleasure on the West Coast.