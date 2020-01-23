Possible Spoiler On Two WWE Royal Rumble Returns

The Royal Rumble is that this Sunday and that occasion is often one which sees some surprises.

We beforehand reported that Naomi is predicted to be in Houston for the Royal Rumble. Now PW Insider reviews that Nia Jax and Ruby Riott are additionally slated to be there.

Riott and Jax are each out of motion with accidents. Ruby wanted double shoulder surgical procedure and Jax had work carried out to her knee.

Nia Jax has been attempting to squash all reviews about her projected return timetable ever since she was placed on the shelf. It seems to be like she might make that first quarter 2020 return in spite of everything.

There isn’t a phrase on if Naomi, Jax, or Riott will probably be working the Royal Rumble match. WWE positively has sufficient empty spots within the Girls’s Royal Rumble match.