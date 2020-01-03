Possible Spoiler On WWE NXT Superstars In Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is simply weeks away and as WWE prepares for the large January 26th occasion NXT must be preparing as properly. World’s Collide will happen in Houston earlier than the Royal Rumble, however there may very well be another excuse for NXT Superstars to be on the town.

This yr’s Royal Rumble matches might include 10 Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT battling within the ring. Because of a brand new video from WWE On Fox we now have a fairly good thought which NXT Superstars are seemingly.

A particularly quick slideshow video was uploaded the place followers might click on the pause button and a screenshot of that Famous person would presumably shall be their selection for Royal Rumble winner. There have been numerous NXT Superstars featured among the many RAW and SmackDown wrestlers.

Finn Balor, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tyler Breeze, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Kyle O’Reilly had been featured. This may very well be a really telling signal of who’s on prime of NXT’s listing to make a Royal Rumble look.

We’ll should see who reveals up in Houston. If somebody competes may additionally rely upon whether or not they’re banged up from World’s Collide on the earlier night time.