Possible Spoilers On WWE NXT Superstars In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE’s Royal Rumble occasion is on January 26th. They haven’t introduced any NXT Superstars for the large matches but regardless that it could be a good suggestion.

WWE On FOX put out a bit of video right this moment with a number of photographs flashing one after one other. The objective was to pause the video and whoever it landed on could be your decide to win the 2020 Ladies’s Royal Rumble match.

A number of NXT Superstars had been included on this checklist. Shayna Baszler is featured and likewise the heavy odds-on favourite to win the 2020 Ladies’s Royal Rumble match. Kacy Catanzaro can also be on this checklist. She was included in final 12 months’s Royal Rumble match.

They did this identical video concept with the Males’s Royal Rumble match and offered some teases as nicely.

Additionally they included NXT UK Superstars Piper Niven and Toni Storm.

You possibly can try the NXT Superstars that they included beneath.