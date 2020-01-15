Post Malone is just “a fake Future”, according to Charlamagne Tha God

Submit Malone has been labelled as “a fake Future” by Charlamagne Tha God in a brand new interview – take a look at the video beneath.

The US presenter was in dialog with Wallo 267 when he hit out on the ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ rapper for being inauthentic in his creative output.

Learn Extra: Submit Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – the NME verdict

Pressed on who he would banish from the hip-hop world if he had the facility, Charlamagne replied: “Post Malone, definitely. And for no other reason other than I’m just probably hating.”

Admitting that he doesn’t “dig his music”, he added: “I think he’s a fake Future and Future gets so much flack for being Future.”

“But then you got a guy out there pretending to be Future, and that’s Post Malone.”

He went on to say that “there’s nobody that [he] really hate[s] in rap right now”, regardless of his disdain for Posty.

“There’s nobody that I absolutely despise, I don’t even despise Post Malone like that,” he defined. “Just at the top of my mind, you ask me who I would get up out of [rap] and he would definitely be one.”

Submit Malone. CREDIT: Getty

Watch the dialog in full from the 5:30 mark within the above video.

As Hop New Hip-Hop notes, Charlamagne Tha God beforehand dismissed Malone as the present “Great White Hype”.

Submit Malone, in the meantime, seems to have joined forces with Yungblud on a brand new collaborative monitor.

The Doncaster artist teased the hook-up earlier this month, saying that his subsequent launch options an artist who’s a “bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll”.

“I can’t say who it is yet but he is such a visionary artist,” he added.