Post Malone is just “a fake Future”, according to Charlamagne Tha God

Submit Malone has been labelled as “a fake Future” by Charlamagne Tha God in a brand new interview – take a look at the video beneath.
The US presenter was in dialog with Wallo 267 when he hit out on the ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ rapper for being inauthentic in his creative output.
-
Pressed on who he would banish from the hip-hop world if he had the facility, Charlamagne replied: “Post Malone, definitely. And for no other reason other than I’m just probably hating.”
Admitting that he doesn’t “dig his music”, he added: “I think he’s a fake Future and Future gets so much flack for being Future.”
“But then you got a guy out there pretending to be Future, and that’s Post Malone.”
He went on to say that “there’s nobody that [he] really hate[s] in rap right now”, regardless of his disdain for Posty.
“There’s nobody that I absolutely despise, I don’t even despise Post Malone like that,” he defined. “Just at the top of my mind, you ask me who I would get up out of [rap] and he would definitely be one.”
Watch the dialog in full from the 5:30 mark within the above video.
As Hop New Hip-Hop notes, Charlamagne Tha God beforehand dismissed Malone as the present “Great White Hype”.
Submit Malone, in the meantime, seems to have joined forces with Yungblud on a brand new collaborative monitor.
The Doncaster artist teased the hook-up earlier this month, saying that his subsequent launch options an artist who’s a “bridge between hip-hop and rock and roll”.
“I can’t say who it is yet but he is such a visionary artist,” he added.
