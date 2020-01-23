Post #MeToo Movement, Women Not Afraid To Speak Out: Priya Ramani

Priya Ramani has accused former editor and Union minister MJ Akbar of sexual harassment.

Kolkata:

Priya Ramani, the journalist who accused former editor and Union minister MJ Akbar of sexual harassment, on Thursday mentioned the #MeToo marketing campaign has resulted in ladies talking out all over the place in regards to the sexual harassment they face.

Because the launch of the #MeToo marketing campaign three years again, there have been 35 million tweets world over until 2019 on this subject, she mentioned quoting a UN knowledge.

Addressing a session of the Tata Metal Kolkata Literary Meet, Ms Ramani mentioned that is solely the tip of the general scenario.

Round 200 ladies had spoken out as a part of the #MeToo marketing campaign in India, she added. “We have reached such a stage where women are not afraid to speak out.”

Ms Ramani has been preventing a defamation case for her prices towards the minister who denied the cost and later resigned from the cupboard.

After the scandal involving Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein hit the headlines within the US in 2017, the #MeToo marketing campaign kicked off with celebrities popping out with their tales of sexual harassment, particularly on the office. The marketing campaign quickly unfold to India, with most accusations coming from Bollywood and the media trade.

Talking on the subject “2020 Vision: Being Woman”, the editor and commentator mentioned ladies have been principally seen in flights as attendants up to now, now one-third of the pilots of a selected personal airline are ladies. “Women are also flying fighter jets,” she mentioned.

The journalist additionally lauded West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for fielding 17 ladies candidates in final Lok Sabha elections, a lot of whom had received.