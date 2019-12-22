Post Premium: Our best stories for the week of Dec. 16 – 22

December is mostly considered the vacation season, however for members of Colorado’s Normal Meeting it’s additionally a time for engaged on adjustments they need to make to state regulation within the upcoming session.

One attainable invoice would cease permitting driver’s licenses to be suspended when individuals don’t pay courtroom fines and different costs.

For The Denver Publish’s story Sunday, statehouse reporter Alex Burness visited two girls — a mom and daughter — who’re caught in the identical Catch-22: With out driver’s licenses they will’t get jobs. With out jobs they will’t repay their courtroom payments and get their driver’s licenses reinstated.

Alex additionally appears on the causes the observe continues to be authorized in Colorado regardless of help from progressives and conservatives for ending it.

— Cindi Andrews, politics editor

Driving whereas poor: Colorado’s vicious cycle of unpaid fines and suspended licenses

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish Jessica George tries to search out assist alongside the principle road of Simla after her ATV broke down Dec. 6. The state suspended George’s driver’s license over unpaid courtroom money owed, because it has executed for hundreds of different Coloradans.

📰 Not a subscriber but? Strive the primary month for simply 99¢

Seven Denver Public Security workers have died by suicide previously two years, a charge far increased than nationwide common

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Publish Denver police Officer Brian Barry

Over his 35 years as a Denver police officer, Brian Barry has responded to numerous homicides, suicides, assaults and grisly crashes. He was identified with PTSD in 2017.

“I’m here,” he stated. “I’m living proof that somebody can go through this war with their personality intact.”

Denver Publish reporter Elise Schmelzer studies on that warfare and the elevated charge of demise by suicide amongst Denver first responders.

Impeachment hearings put Colorado congressmen within the limelight

Andrew Harnik, The Related Press and Doug Mills, The New York Instances pool by way of AP Reps. Joe Neguse, left, and Ken Buck communicate this month throughout hearings within the Home Judiciary Committee.

For Reps. Joe Neguse and Ken Buck, each on the Home Judiciary Committee, this week’s impeachment ends a two-week stretch within the limelight, Justin Wingerter studies. Whether or not it was sought or not, the 2 congressmen from Colorado participated in historical past.

RELATED: Denver speak radio present canceled after host needs “for a nice school shooting” to interrupt impeachment

Colorado regulators OK guidelines aimed toward chopping air pollution, greenhouse gases from nicely websites

Every day Digital camera file A drilling rig at a nicely website south of Union Reservoir close to Longmont.

After three days of hearings, the Colorado Air High quality Management Fee accepted new guidelines tightening controls on oil and fuel emissions below SB181, Judith Kohler studies. They name for extra frequent inspections of oil and fuel gear statewide, with a particular provision for properties and colleges inside 1,000 ft of nicely websites.

RELATED: EPA declares Colorado a “serious” violator of federal air high quality requirements, forcing stricter efforts to scale back air pollution

RTD could ax six bus traces, scale back service on 16th Avenue Mall shuttle to take care of extreme driver scarcity

Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Publish Folks stroll throughout Tremont Place as RTD’s Free MallRide bus passes within the background alongside Denver’s 16th Avenue Mall.

A proposed RTD plan to take care of continual bus and practice operator shortages would get rid of some bus routes and reduce the frequency of others, John Aguilar studies. If the cuts are accepted, the adjustments wouldn’t go into impact till Might.

RELATED: Right here’s how RTD’s proposed bus and practice cuts will have an effect on you

Was no-show amongst Broncos followers a one-time blip or trigger for concern?

Eric Lutzens, The Denver Publish A Drew Lock fan helps the quarterback in the course of the first quarter of the sport Dec. 1 at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive.

Massive swaths of empty seats at Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive have been painfully apparent to gamers and followers within the Dec. 1 sport towards the Chargers.

“That was the emptiest I’ve seen it in eight years here,” Broncos defensive finish Derek Wolfe stated. Learn extra from Ryan O’Halloran.

MORE SPORTS NEWS: How Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr.’s residing scenario retains him grounded

Denver Water will get go-ahead to switch lead pipes

Colorado detectives use on-line genealogical databases to unravel chilly circumstances

Debt & Democracy: Reporter David Migoya solutions your questions on a current Denver Publish investigation into Colorado metro districts

Denver airport is about to see 2.5 million vacation vacationers — right here’s easy methods to navigate the crowds

Lakewood struggles with new growth-control regulation

City tenting bans endure blow at Supreme Court docket, however Denver stands behind its ordinance

Colorado’s oil and fuel employment tumbles for first time since March 2017

As feds put together to shift DIA air visitors patterns, Gilpin County is the newest neighborhood to dread airplane noise

“It’s a labor of love”: Denver household volunteers for Salvation Military for 64th yr

Denver’s coolest new restaurant of 2019 is lastly right here, just some days earlier than the yr ends — The Know

League of Constitution Colleges asks state board to free them from Littleton Public Colleges