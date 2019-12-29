Post Premium: Our best stories for the week of Dec. 23 – 29

Getting high-speed web to properties throughout this nation is the fashionable equal to the creation of huge cellphone and electrical networks of final century.
Then there was a authorities mandate to increase these grids. With broadband, nonetheless, the efforts to develop the networks in Colorado are well-funded however not all the time well-thought-out. In some circumstances, one authorities company doesn’t know what the opposite is doing, typically creating redundancies, different occasions leaving massive swaths unserved.
As we flip to 2020, The Denver Put up enterprise workers needed to try the progress that has been made getting broadband to even essentially the most distant of places. So far as the federal government is worried, 87% of Colorado has broadband, which isn’t dangerous, contemplating the aim was to have 92% of the state coated at this level.
However as you’ll discover out studying in the present day’s tales by Joe Rubino and Aldo Svaldi, the numbers don’t inform the entire story. Examine again to denverpost.com tomorrow for another story from Judith Kohler.
— Donovan Henderson, enterprise editor
As much as Velocity? Time, cash, maps and the push for 100% broadband in rural Colorado
MORE: 5G know-how might widen the digital divide in rural Colorado
📰 Not a subscriber but? Strive the primary month for simply 99¢
What does it take to depart a gang? This Denver teen is aware of — and he needs to assist different younger folks discover new paths
Sam Elfay’s path to a brand new future wasn’t all the time easy. Just like the day he nearly died. However with the assistance of 1 man, he’s now working locally on points corresponding to violence and reasonably priced housing. Learn extra from Elise Schmelzer.
Colorado couple determined to attempt experimental drug to cease son from “turning to stone”
For seven years, 14-year-old Jaiden Rogers has struggled with one of many world’s rarest ailments — stiff pores and skin syndrome. It’s a situation that has prompted his pores and skin to progressively tighten and harden, spreading from his legs to his hips to his abdomen and neck. Learn extra from John Aguilar.
Homework and not using a dwelling: Colorado faculty to open homeless shelter for college kids as degree-seekers wrestle statewide
Dayle “Sammy” Davidson is quickly to be a part of the shadow inhabitants of faculty college students with out constant roofs over their heads whereas working towards a level. Learn extra from Elizabeth Herenandez.
Beginning Jan. 1, Coloradans could have extra choices for consuming hashish in public, however will we catch as much as California?
The legal guidelines that govern social hashish use are about to vary once more, John Wenzel reviews by way of The Know.
Beginning Jan. 1, Home Invoice 1230 will permit two solely new sorts of companies in Colorado: tasting rooms that may promote hashish flower and hashish merchandise, and “marijuana hospitality establishments,” which might’t promote hashish on-site however permit full use of the plant (together with on tour buses).
A 12 months after Denver Public Library ended late charges, patrons — and their books — are returning
Thirty-five % of patrons with overdue fines who had stopped utilizing Denver Public Library companies have re-engaged with the library because the price cancellation, library officers stated. Learn extra from Elizabeth Hernandez.
Decide guidelines Denver’s city tenting ban unconstitutional
Courts add urgency to abortion combat in Colorado and nationally
Aurora leaders face tight deadline for selecting new police chief after the deputy chief introduced he’s retiring additionally
“Weird and concerning”: Thriller drone sightings proceed in Colorado and into Nebraska days after the nighttime flights had been first reported
Mates, co-workers launch their SecondAct with startup aimed toward ladies making mid-life modifications
Numbers don’t work for proposed Jefferson Parkway, bidder says
Colorado highschool college students make cultural, private connections by Japanese pen friends
Catch a bus to ski or work? Colorado’s mountain transit techniques lead the nation
Broncos Evaluation: Strides made since Zero-Four begin, however a lot work (selections) stay
Broncos nice Ed McCaffrey on Jim Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan, and why Northern Colorado is his “chance to prove” doubters flawed
Meet the Colorado chef who opened an formidable new restaurant whereas battling incurable mind most cancers — The Know
The most important Denver restaurant tendencies of 2019 — The Know
Fundraising occasion brings household, buddies collectively on Christmas Day at Highland Faucet & Burger — The Know
New Yr’s Eve concepts for households with children: Fireworks, lights and enjoyable — The Know
On condition that that is the ultimate Put up Premium of the 12 months, listed below are a few of the finest visible tasks that Denver Put up photojournalists have labored on this 12 months.
Add Comment