Post Premium: Our best stories for the week of Dec. 23 – 29

Getting high-speed web to properties throughout this nation is the fashionable equal to the creation of huge cellphone and electrical networks of final century.

Then there was a authorities mandate to increase these grids. With broadband, nonetheless, the efforts to develop the networks in Colorado are well-funded however not all the time well-thought-out. In some circumstances, one authorities company doesn’t know what the opposite is doing, typically creating redundancies, different occasions leaving massive swaths unserved.

As we flip to 2020, The Denver Put up enterprise workers needed to try the progress that has been made getting broadband to even essentially the most distant of places. So far as the federal government is worried, 87% of Colorado has broadband, which isn’t dangerous, contemplating the aim was to have 92% of the state coated at this level.

However as you’ll discover out studying in the present day’s tales by Joe Rubino and Aldo Svaldi, the numbers don’t inform the entire story. Examine again to denverpost.com tomorrow for another story from Judith Kohler.

— Donovan Henderson, enterprise editor

As much as Velocity? Time, cash, maps and the push for 100% broadband in rural Colorado

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Allen Scott, with Blue Lightning, works to put in fiber-optic cable for high-speed web on Dec. 19 close to Wiggins.

What does it take to depart a gang? This Denver teen is aware of — and he needs to assist different younger folks discover new paths

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up Sam Elfay, 19, heart, arms out Christmas presents to college students at Colorado Excessive College Constitution in Denver on Dec. 20.

Sam Elfay’s path to a brand new future wasn’t all the time easy. Just like the day he nearly died. However with the assistance of 1 man, he’s now working locally on points corresponding to violence and reasonably priced housing. Learn extra from Elise Schmelzer.

Colorado couple determined to attempt experimental drug to cease son from “turning to stone”

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Jaiden Rogers, who suffers from stiff pores and skin syndrome and is “turning into stone,” in accordance with his mom, is examined by Dr. Jim Harrington on Nov. 19.

For seven years, 14-year-old Jaiden Rogers has struggled with one of many world’s rarest ailments — stiff pores and skin syndrome. It’s a situation that has prompted his pores and skin to progressively tighten and harden, spreading from his legs to his hips to his abdomen and neck. Learn extra from John Aguilar.

Homework and not using a dwelling: Colorado faculty to open homeless shelter for college kids as degree-seekers wrestle statewide

Joe Amon, The Denver Put up Dayle “Sammy” Davidson and “Little Sam” stroll to the bus cease from the Pink Rocks Neighborhood School station on Dec. 10.

Dayle “Sammy” Davidson is quickly to be a part of the shadow inhabitants of faculty college students with out constant roofs over their heads whereas working towards a level. Learn extra from Elizabeth Herenandez.

Beginning Jan. 1, Coloradans could have extra choices for consuming hashish in public, however will we catch as much as California?

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up A consumer lights a joint for his good friend whereas they smoke and chill out on the Tetra Non-public Lounge and Backyard on Dec. 1.

The legal guidelines that govern social hashish use are about to vary once more, John Wenzel reviews by way of The Know.

Beginning Jan. 1, Home Invoice 1230 will permit two solely new sorts of companies in Colorado: tasting rooms that may promote hashish flower and hashish merchandise, and “marijuana hospitality establishments,” which might’t promote hashish on-site however permit full use of the plant (together with on tour buses).

A 12 months after Denver Public Library ended late charges, patrons — and their books — are returning

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up Robert Granado checks out a few of the new books on show on the Denver Public Library on Sept. 23.

Thirty-five % of patrons with overdue fines who had stopped utilizing Denver Public Library companies have re-engaged with the library because the price cancellation, library officers stated. Learn extra from Elizabeth Hernandez.

Decide guidelines Denver’s city tenting ban unconstitutional

Courts add urgency to abortion combat in Colorado and nationally

Aurora leaders face tight deadline for selecting new police chief after the deputy chief introduced he’s retiring additionally

“Weird and concerning”: Thriller drone sightings proceed in Colorado and into Nebraska days after the nighttime flights had been first reported

Mates, co-workers launch their SecondAct with startup aimed toward ladies making mid-life modifications

Numbers don’t work for proposed Jefferson Parkway, bidder says

Colorado highschool college students make cultural, private connections by Japanese pen friends

Catch a bus to ski or work? Colorado’s mountain transit techniques lead the nation

Broncos Evaluation: Strides made since Zero-Four begin, however a lot work (selections) stay

Broncos nice Ed McCaffrey on Jim Harbaugh, Kyle Shanahan, and why Northern Colorado is his “chance to prove” doubters flawed

Meet the Colorado chef who opened an formidable new restaurant whereas battling incurable mind most cancers — The Know

The most important Denver restaurant tendencies of 2019 — The Know

Fundraising occasion brings household, buddies collectively on Christmas Day at Highland Faucet & Burger — The Know

New Yr’s Eve concepts for households with children: Fireworks, lights and enjoyable — The Know

On condition that that is the ultimate Put up Premium of the 12 months, listed below are a few of the finest visible tasks that Denver Put up photojournalists have labored on this 12 months.

The Lengthy Shadow: Annabel Rodriguez-Santos, eight, lies in mattress after an extended night time of getting little sleep. Annabel had an bronchial asthma assault throughout the night time. “There are some nights you don’t even sleep because you are just watching over them,” stated Annabel’s mom Nancy Santos. Annabel and her older sister have bronchial asthma. The household’s house is within the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, only some blocks from the development on the Central 70 venture. View the total venture right here.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up The Colorado Plate: Boston mackerel, left, and delicate nasturtium and dill wait to be ready for dishes throughout a current dinner at Beckon on Oct. 10 in Denver. Beckon chef Duncan Holmes was one in every of 4 forward-thinkers within the native meals business profiled in The Colorado Plate season one. Farmer Eric Skokan, cheesmaker Jackie Chang and butcher Kate Kavanaugh additionally had been featured. View the total venture right here.