Post Premium: Our best stories for the week of Jan. 13 – 19

Colorado’s air air pollution has been an more and more sizzling subject, with the Environmental Safety Company declaring the Denver area a “serious” air-quality violator and state officers vowing to do extra to wash the skies in a bid to battle local weather change and protect well being.

So what precisely is polluting Colorado’s air? Bruce Finley, The Denver Submit’s environmental reporter, got down to reply that query, analyzing federal and state knowledge and interviewing state well being officers.

The air pollution comes from many sources, together with gas-powered autos, buildings and houses, oil and gasoline services, cattle feedlots and coal-fired power crops. The majority of it greenhouses gases that drive local weather change. About 36% of the full comes from 119 massive industrial polluters, together with 35 energy crops.

The state’s well being director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, is obvious: “We know we need to reduce emissions to protect public health and the environment.”

Learn extra about what’s polluting Colorado’s air, and what state and trade leaders, are doing to wash it up, in immediately’s Submit.

— Matt Sebastian, enterprise editor

What’s polluting Colorado’s air? 125 million tons a 12 months of heat-trapping, hazardous gases

Andy Cross, The Denver Submit Xcel Power’s Comanche Producing Station is a 1,410-megawatt, coal-fired energy plant in Pueblo. Xcel plans to shut two of the plant’s three models by 2025. It’s presently the state’s single largest industrial polluter.

RELATED: Metro Denver residents drive extra regardless of rise of transit providers — hampering efforts to chop air air pollution





📰 Not a subscriber but? Attempt the primary month for simply 99¢

Colorado lawmakers need to cease employers from firing folks for utilizing weed of their private time

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Submit Flowering marijuana crops develop on the LivWell Enlightened Well being cultivation facility on Jan. 13 in Denver.

Since Colorado legalized leisure marijuana use, there was a “glaring gap” in state regulation, Home Rep. Jovan Melton, D-Aurora, stated. Melton has launched a invoice to forestall companies from firing workers for partaking in authorized actions, like utilizing marijuana, in their very own time. Learn extra from from Saja Hindi.

Extra Colorado politics:

Invoice would outlaw holding a cellphone whereas driving

Democrats look to reform out-of-court arbitration with new invoice

Home invoice goals to ban discrimination in opposition to pure hair

Supreme Courtroom will hear Colorado “faithless electors” case

J. Scott Applewhite, Related Press file The U.S. Supreme Courtroom Constructing in Washington.

The U.S. Supreme Courtroom introduced Friday it can take into account a Colorado case that might have main ramifications for a way the Electoral School selects the following American president, Justin Wingerter experiences.

Colorado father of 5 deported to Mexico after lengthy battle for authorized residency

Helen H. Richardson, Denver Submit file Ana Temu, left, talks with Arnie Jorge and Christina Zaldivar as they participate in a compassionate justice vigil exterior of the GEO Aurora ICE Processing Middle on Might 6.

The Colorado father of 5 who declined immigration sanctuary in a church has been deported to Mexico after an extended battle to acquire authorized residency, Saja Hindi experiences.

RELATED: A Colorado father of 5 who declined immigration sanctuary to do “the right thing” faces potential deportation (Nov. 23, 2019)

Jason Crow will prosecute Trump; does that damage his re-election possibilities?

T.J. Kirkpatrick, The New York Occasions Rep. Jason Crow, again left, walks to the Senate ground Thursday with fellow impeachment managers, from proper, Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Hakeem Jeffries, Zoe Lofgren and Val Demings.

In 2018, Rep. Jason Crow defeated a average Republican to characterize Aurora within the U.S. Home. Now, simply two years later, he’s serving as an impeachment supervisor in President Donald Trump’s Senate trial. Justin Wingerter explores whether or not or not that appointment will damage his possibilities at re-election.

RELATED: Who’s Jason Crow? Impeachment supervisor is a former Military Ranger, legal professional

Skilled bull riders mirror on loss of life of Mason Lowe a 12 months after the cowboy died throughout a 2019 Nationwide Western Inventory Present rodeo

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Submit Osman Torres and fellow riders keep in mind Mason Lowe through the PBR Denver Chute Out on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present on Wednesday.

For bull riders, their households and different members of the tight-knit rodeo neighborhood, Lowe’s loss of life prompted laborious reflection as they vowed to maintain doing what they love whereas they rallied round certainly one of their very own, Sam Tabachnik experiences.

Extra from the Nationwide Western Inventory Present:

State inspectors preserve the Nationwide Western, Colorado livestock trade transferring

Rodeo 101: Traditions, superstitions and important lingo to make you sound like a professional

Because the Nationwide Western opens, advanced’s $1B renovation is a step nearer to actuality

Area “gets to rocking” amid freestyle reining competitors

Unique miniature Zebu a crowd favourite at Nationwide Western

On the Nationwide Western, four,000 kilos of steak however no possum barbecue

PHOTOS: Mexican Rodeo takes middle stage on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present

How will Colorado’s public medical health insurance choice work?

Colorado hashish growers hope unstable wholesale market is stabilizing

Hypothesis surrounds Cory Gardner’s vote on impeachment witnesses

Denver councilman proposes pit bull probation to interchange ban

Greater than 50 candidates in line for Colorado’s first sports activities betting licenses

Denver communications firm groups up with Boeing on know-how known as a “game changer”

Service reductions at RTD gained’t totally handle transit company’s debilitating labor crunch

Jerry Schemmel loses job as voice of Rockies on KOA radio

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland, armed with new supply, assured he’ll rebound

Altitude dispute with Comcast retains Nuggets, Avalanche video games darkish on Colorado’s largest TV supplier: Will fan apathy set in for title contenders?

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar not amongst 10 gamers chosen for Corridor of Fame’s “Centennial Slate”

What’s coming to the previous Tavern and Cowboy Lounge in LoDo? Tex-Mex, a brewery and a “rock and roll bar.” — The Know

In a former Denver pawn store, an bold new vineyard is producing genuine Italian wines — The Know