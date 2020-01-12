Post Premium: Our best stories for the week of Jan. 6 – 12

Colorado has watched the Democratic presidential major race from afar for a lot of the previous yr as voters within the earliest states have been “treated” to an countless parade of adverts, candidate visits and polls.

Now it’s our flip. Form of.

With ballots dropping in a single month — sure, you learn that proper — some campaigns are starting to get critical about Colorado.

Reporter Jon Murray talked with politicos and pored over public information to seek out out which campaigns are making the most important performs for our votes — and the way.

— Cindi Andrews, politics editor

Colorado’s presidential major pits billionaires towards the liberal grassroots

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up Nikolai Silva, 17, and Laura Gottesfeld, 19, stroll door to door within the Cole neighborhood in Denver as they canvas for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Jan. 5.

A consumer’s information to Colorado’s legislative session: 5 methods to observe and work together along with your state authorities

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Put up Colorado State Capitol constructing on Dec. 30, 2019.

Ever really feel prefer it’s unattainable to maintain observe of the whole lot that goes on within the state Capitol?

It’s troublesome to remain within the loop, even for many who work contained in the constructing. However Alex Burness and Saja Hindi have just a few suggestions for maintaining along with your state authorities.

Because the Nationwide Western opens, advanced’s $1 billion renovation is a step nearer to actuality

Hyoung Chang, The Denver Put up Building continues on the Nationwide Western Heart redevelopment, pictured close to the yard space on Wednesday.

The Nationwide Western Inventory Present started Saturday, however the imaginative and prescient of turning the location of one of many nation’s premier agricultural occasions right into a year-round schooling and leisure attraction has been within the works for some time, Judith Kohler studies.

Denver sidewalk restore program nonetheless caught in first neighborhood

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Put up A Denver public works crew member makes use of a grinding machine for a sidewalk restore on South Pearl Road on Tuesday. Town’s sidewalk restore program was launched in August 2018.

The lone inspector assigned to look into Denver’s crumbling pedestrian infrastructure has been at work for greater than 16 months and has accomplished greater than 1,100 inspections. However restore crews are caught in this system’s first neighborhood, Jon Murray studies.

Polis helps increasing union powers for 28,000 Colorado state staff

AAron Ontiveroz, The Denver Put up Gov. Jared Polis meets with the media after delivering the State of the State handle on the Capitol on Thursday.

After opposing a invoice final yr to develop negotiating energy for 28,000 Colorado state staff, Gov. Jared Polis is throwing his assist behind a brand new model that has but to be launched. Learn extra from Alex Burness.

After game-winning shot in state championship final yr, Cherry Creek star is primed for extra huge moments

Timothy Nwachukwu, Particular to the Denver Put up Jana Van Gytenbeek (four) of the Cherry Creek Excessive College women basketball crew dribbles between defenders at Cherokee Path on Wednesday in Aurora.

Jana Van Gytenbeek, the reigning Class 5A participant of the yr who has dedicated to attend Stanford, is averaging 17.9 factors and 6.6 assists this season for the top-ranked Bruins, Kyle Newman studies.

“She has a lot of pressure on her, which she takes on fantastically, especially after hitting that shot last year in the title game,” stated teammate Cali Clark.

