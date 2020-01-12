Postal Service unveils Year of the Rat stamp for Lunar New Year

The Postal Service sales space did a brisk enterprise Saturday among the many avenue meals stalls, distributors and carnival rides that crammed Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park throughout the metropolis’s in style Lunar New 12 months Competition.

“First day of issue! Lunar New Year stamps, get ’em right here,” mentioned Rob Lindbloom, an area publish workplace official who waded into the group holding a sheet of latest postage stamps excessive above his head. “Commemorate the Year of the Rat!”

The 12 months of the Rat stamp is the primary in a brand new sequence the Postal Service is launching to have a good time Lunar New 12 months, which happens every year on the second new moon after the winter solstice. The rat is the primary animal within the 12-year cycle of the Chinese language zodiac, which restarts on Jan. 25 with the Lunar New 12 months.

The U.S. Postal Service on Saturday formally unveiled the stamp with a phalanx of native officers and sponsors on the opening ceremony of the two-day competition. It marks the third time the Postal Service has launched Lunar New 12 months stamps, having launched a sequence of them from 1992 to 2005 and once more from 2008 to 2019.

William Chan, himself a postal clerk who lives in Pomona, was in a cheerful temper as he purchased a few of the new stamps in anticipation of a special day later this month, when he’ll have a good time his 64th birthday, on the day the 12 months of the Rat begins.

“I’m going to keep them, because I don’t know how long I’ll have to wait before that happens again,” he mentioned. “For me, it’s a special year. It’s a double celebration.”

Michael Henry, left, and Charles Williams of the U.S. Postal Service with a reproduction of the 12 months of the Rat stamp on the Lunar New 12 months Competition in Monterey Park. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Occasions)

Some die-hard collectors confirmed up on the Postal Service sales space very first thing within the morning Saturday whereas employees had been nonetheless organising their show of stamps, envelopes, mugs and different commemorative gadgets tied to the Chinese language zodiac, Lindbloom mentioned. Some even flew in from out of state simply to get the brand new stamp on the primary day it was issued, he mentioned.

“For the rest of the people, it’s just a cool new stamp,” he mentioned. “Especially if it’s their year.”

“We’re starting it again because they’ve proved to be extremely popular over the years,” mentioned Luke Grossmann, senior vp of finance and technique for the U.S. Postal Service, throughout the dedication ceremony for the brand new stamp. “We are very proud of their beautiful and intricate designs.”

The stamp depicts a stylized blue-colored rat masks much like these utilized in dragon dances carried out throughout Lunar New 12 months parades. It has small protruding enamel and is adorned with symbols from the Chinese language zodiac.

On its brow is a circle representing the brand new moon on which the Lunar New 12 months begins. Between its ears is a resplendent golden crown highlighting the rat’s significance as the primary of the 12 animal indicators within the Chinese language zodiac.

The 12 months of the Rat commemorative stamp is the primary in a brand new sequence. (U.S. Postal Service)

Based on legend, the animals of the Chinese language zodiac swam throughout a river in a race to find out their order within the cycle. The rat rode on the ox, then jumped forward on the final second to cross the end line first. For that cause, individuals born within the 12 months of the Rat are mentioned to be intelligent, self-aware and resourceful.

Gordon Lo of Monterey Park, born in 1954 throughout the 12 months of the Horse, purchased a few of the new stamps, saying he thinks he’ll maintain onto them as collectibles, or maybe as items for his grandchildren.

“Because it’s finally a new decade,” he mentioned. “It’s 2020.”