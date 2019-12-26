December 25, 2019 | 11:11pm

A fast-thinking postal employee saved various Christmas items from the again of his burning mail truck in Kansas on Sunday, a report mentioned.

The USPS truck caught hearth simply earlier than midday on a street in Osawatomie, destroying the entrance half of the automobile, Osawatomie Hearth Chief Brian Love advised ABC Information.

A photograph from the scene, posted to the fireplace division’s Fb web page, exhibits the charred entrance finish of the mail truck with the battered engine uncovered.

One other image exhibits various packages lined up on the facet of the road — a secure distance from the smoldering automobile.

No person was injured within the hearth, which began within the engine, Love advised the outlet.

One other mail truck was dispatched to gather and ship the items, the report mentioned.