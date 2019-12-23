Potential for CU Buffs basketball on display in Dayton win

CHICAGO — The lesson was so pertinent, the Colorado Buffaloes reviewed it twice.

It wasn’t so way back younger Buffs membership was coming into its personal, enjoying an environment friendly model of basketball that led to a push into the Pac-12 Convention match semifinals after which the NIT quarterfinals.

Alongside the best way, within the first spherical of the NIT, the Buffs knocked off Dayton at house whereas committing simply seven turnovers, the low mark for the whole 2018-19 season. Whereas the Buffs have managed to win video games to this point this 12 months, that type of offensive effectivity has been missing for the majority of the season.

A minimum of till Saturday night time.

In a highly-anticipated rematch of that NIT battle, the Buffs withstood a torrid taking pictures begin from 13th-ranked Dayton to submit a dramatic 78-76 win on D’Shawn Schwartz’s buzzer-beating Three-pointer in additional time. Head coach Tad Boyle determined to evaluation the video of that March win in opposition to the Flyers twice whereas in Chicago. The Buffs responded, committing solely 10 turnovers — the second-fewest of the season — whereas turning up the defensive stress on Dayton as soon as the Flyers cooled from their sizzling begin.

“We watched some film of last year’s game. We had it on at our meal (Saturday) night and we also watched it on game day,” Boyle mentioned. “As a result of we had been enjoying so nicely offensively late within the 12 months final 12 months in opposition to Dayton to beat them in Boulder. I need our guys to play with confidence. They usually’re higher than the best way we’ve performed actually offensively up so far.

“We knew going in we’d have to have a low turnover game. We weren’t going to eliminate them, but 10 is a great number. Eleven is the number we shoot for and we came one under that. Credit goes to these guys. They did what they had to do tonight in a really, really tough environment.”

The win in opposition to Dayton possible will re-ignite the excitement connected to the Buffs on the outset of the season, which cooled considerably with CU’s usually ragged play early together with the house loss to Northern Iowa two weeks in the past. The Buffs have an opportunity to sneak again into the highest 25 when the brand new ballot is launched Monday. Extra importantly, the victory in opposition to Dayton gave CU a bona fide NCAA Match resume-building win in opposition to an almost-certain match crew.

One behavior the Buffs will try to interrupt after they reconvene following a three-day vacation break is their penchant for taking part in to the extent of the competitors. The crew that gutted out ugly wins in opposition to Wyoming and Colorado State regarded nothing just like the one which prevailed Saturday in an NCAA Match-caliber sport. And that’s the crew the Buffs hope to showcase extra often starting with their ultimate nonconference sport at house in opposition to Iona on Dec. 29.

“It’s a huge win for us. Gets some momentum going into league play, especially with Oregon first in league play,” Schwartz mentioned. “We’ve got to handle our business against Iona and then going into Pac-12, we have to be ready to play.”

“I think we’ve got to watch film and dial-in to the things we did really well in this game. Try to translate that to the rest of the season. Obviously there’s some mistakes that have to be cleaned up, and we’ve got to figure that out as well.”