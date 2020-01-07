Poundland releases an ‘ask him’ ring for women to propose this leap year

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline

Poundland has launched an ‘ask him ring’ to encourage girls to suggest this bissextile year.

The funds retailer despatched followers wild with the straightforward silver band, which handily is available in its personal blue velvet field.

It’s not recognized how a lot the piece prices however gadgets at Poundland at the moment are priced between 50p and £5.

A photograph of the ring was shared by a British shopper on the Excessive Couponing & Bargains UK Fb group.

The writing on the packaging says it’s a ‘stand-by’ ring, which suggests it might later get replaced by a dearer band.

Some claimed they might by no means settle for such an affordable band, however the majority declare the value should not matter in the case of real love.

One posted: ‘I might be proud of an onion ring for an engagement ring tbf.’

One other added: ‘Rings don’t need to be costly the ring is the image as by no means ending as one and everlasting. I wouldn’t personally need a Poundland ring as “keep” engagement ring however okay as one thing till can pick one thing extra her or his style.’

A 3rd wrote: ‘Rings don’t need to be costly in any respect.. I paid £15 for each mine and my husbands rings.

‘Smartest thing is that they gained’t ever rust or go a humorous color flip our fingers inexperienced and so forth and so forth as they’re stainless-steel. We wouldn’t change them for the world!’

The rings have been launched forward of 29 February, which is historically a day when girls suggest to their boyfriends.

It comes after Poundland unveiled its ‘Bling Ring’ vary – various engagement rings excellent for popping the query.

The rings are available a spread of sizes, types and hues and might both be purchased as a ‘preserve’ ring or as a placeholder for a dearer substitute.