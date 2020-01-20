Powell leads Raptors to win over Hawks despite big scare

ATLANTA — It was about as bizarre a sport as you’ll ever see. First Toronto couldn’t shoot in any respect. Then Norman Powell couldn’t miss in any respect. Then Atlanta practically worn out a 21-point deficit inside the ultimate 5 minutes, earlier than falling simply quick, 122-117 on Monday afternoon.

Hawks massive man John Collins foolishly fouled Fred VanVleet on a late three-point try, permitting the Raptors to outlive.

Monday was positively day for Powell. The Raptors guard was named a nominee for the NBA’s Japanese Convention participant of the week award, then went out and circled this sport, hitting a flurry of three-pointers on the best way to a team-leading 27-point efficiency. Powell caught hearth within the fourth quarter for the second sport in a row, and very similar to two days earlier in Minneapolis, Powell and different Toronto reserves flip-flopped a sport, permitting Toronto’s starters to relaxation – till the ridiculous Hawks rally. Atlanta went on a 20-2 run and refused to go away.

Probably all-star starter Trae Younger took no matter totally different appears the Raptors threw at him and had 42 factors, 15 assists and 6 rebounds. Younger made 18 free throws, one of many Raptors data for many by an opponent and tried 21.

NBA minutes per sport chief Kyle Lowry was in a position to play fewer than 30 minutes for the third sport in a row after solely doing it as soon as (when he received injured) beforehand this season. He’s having fun with what he’s seeing from Powell.

“I think he’s very comfortable in his role right. I think he’s comfortable in the situation of being our proper sixth man and coming in and being an energy and scorer,” Lowry stated.

“You know you gotta go out there and score. You play and score with confidence. I think his shot is just falling. He’s in a rhythm. Everything’s the same. It’s consistent.”



Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Younger tries to drive previous Toronto Raptors ahead OG Anunoby throughout the second half at State Farm Area.

Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports activities

Earlier within the sport, it seemed like a wretched Atlanta staff that’s the worst squad within the NBA record-wise, may steal one towards the defending champs. Atlanta led by as many as 9 factors, Younger was attending to the free-throw line at will and the Raptors couldn’t hit something from lengthy vary. However the guests chipped away late within the third quarter following an extended scoring drought after which Powell completely placed on a clinic to open the fourth. Powell hit 6-of-7 three-pointers after the complete staff had nailed Four-of-26 photographs within the ensuing sport.

Powell downplayed his newest sport with 20 or extra factors.

“It feels the same. You’re just taking the same shots you’ve been taking,” Powell stated. “I have confidence in my game. I have confidence in my shot. I’m taking my shots when I’m getting to my spots and living with the results. I’ve said that many times. Just live with the results, let your instincts take over and just play.”

Atlanta shot 54% within the first half, whereas Toronto tossed up brick after brick, leading to 17% work from behind the three-point line.

However Toronto pressured the Hawks and rallied. Atlanta later gave Toronto a style of its personal drugs, prompting a run of turnovers with its personal press.

Lowry, who solely was re-inserted very late as a result of the veteran prefers to not come again after actually lengthy rests, per head coach Nick Nurse, stated the near-collapse might assist the Raptors in the long term.

“Lack of concentration. Lack of aggression. That’s what pressing (does) to you,” he stated.

“It kind of takes your aggression. I think it’s a great learning lesson for those guys that were out there. They’ll be ready and be better in that situation (in the future).” Toronto improved to 29-14 and is sniffing round second place within the convention with a giant check looming on Wednesday at residence towards Philadelphia.

DON’T PLAY DOWN TO COMPETITION

The schedule has given Toronto a gentle food regimen of dangerous opponents in current days and generally it’s robust to remain centered when the standard of competitors isn’t pretty much as good as it may be.

However the Raptors insisted pre-game that they don’t take note of opposing data.

“First of all, we don’t really look at those kinds of things or talk about ‘em,” Nurse stated.

“What I see lots of occasions is we go to Minnesota the opposite night time and that staff’s been taking part in fairly properly. They make a commerce, they transfer a few guys round. They get beat on a last-second shot in Indiana the night time earlier than. You’re most likely not gonna take ‘em lightly. That’s what you attempt to do. We’re actually form of coming again along with all of those guys collectively. We’re actually making an attempt to get our groove again a little bit, rotations, items, coverages and simply be sure our id stays the place we wish it to be.

“We hope we come out with the fitting mindset. If we don’t, we begin on the lookout for the mixtures every night time, which is a part of taking part in 82.” Positive sufficient, a lot of the starters didn’t have it towards the Hawks, so Nurse stated he rode the bench. Terence Davis had 12, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was good and Serge Ibaka didn’t hit photographs, however was a part of the turnaround. Patrick McCaw was efficient till he struggled towards the press and the turnovers mounted.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL

Toronto was taking part in for the third time in 4 days and an early sport besides. Not surprisingly, it confirmed! Particularly within the first 24 minutes, when Toronto provided valuable little resistance to Atlanta forays, whereas additionally lacking nearly the whole lot from inside. The Raptors had hoped to be taught from the same stretch earlier within the yr, which had culminated in a Christmas Day stinker towards Boston.

“Just a little bit cognizant of it, make sure we’re … throw it out there, let’s try to not let the same scenario take place ‘cause we weren’t very good,” Nurse stated.

“(But) with everybody healthy (this time around) it gives you a chance, if some guys aren’t good, get them out and try somebody else and search for the guys that are ready to play. We should be OK. Much different scenario this time around,” Nurse had stated earlier than the sport.

And Toronto was certainly coming off a uncommon stretch the place no starter performed greater than 30 minutes over the earlier two video games, with Lowry, specifically, getting extra of a relaxation than regular.

“That was a rough, rough stretch, some heavy games and some heavy travel and all that stuff going into that noon start that day,” Nurse stated.

Each groups seemed extraordinarily sluggish within the early going.

MLK HONOURED

The early begin was on account of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“It’s neat for us to be in Atlanta, especially. I think it’s just a great tribute and it’s quite an occasion rightly celebrated for every year, for history,” Nurse stated.

“I hope it’s a chance to further educate people that maybe don’t … different time, different era but certainly a huge landmark individual and time in our nation and sometimes the youth isn’t quite aware,” Nurse stated when requested if at present’s gamers know sufficient in regards to the late civil rights chief. “Hopefully, it’s an educational day for them.”