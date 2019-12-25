“Power Of Truth Much Stronger Than Power Of Guns”: Dalai Lama On China

In his Christmas message, Dalai Lama mentioned peace lies in compassion, warm-heartedness.

Gaya:

Dalai Lama on Wednesday mentioned that Tibetans retain the facility of fact whereas China workout routines the facility of weapons.

In a message to the Chinese language authorities on Christmas, he mentioned, “China today has the biggest population of Buddhists. But they believe that their religion is very scientific.”

“However, we have the power of truth. Chinese communists have the power of guns. In the long run, the power of truth is much stronger than the power of guns.”

The non secular chief additionally pressured that as human beings, everybody ought to take a decision to be completely satisfied and content material and lead peaceable lives. Peace lies in compassion and warm-heartedness and being a social animal, all human beings have compassion by start, he mentioned.

On the identical time, folks also needs to make use of their mind and analyze the worth of fabric issues surrounding them. “Material things are temporary. For example, someone is a billionaire but maybe mentally unhappy. So happiness is peace of mind. Either we believe this religion or that; we all have the potential of being warm-hearted,” he added.

“Today, one human being is killing the other in the name of religion. But they should all note that every religion carries the same message of love. We should all try to promote religious harmony,” the chief pressured.

Dalai Lama additionally referred to as for the preservation of Tibetan tradition and customs.