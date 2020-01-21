January 21, 2020 | four:03pm

Distinguished publicist Peggy Siegal — who received some dangerous press of her personal over her dealings with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — in contrast the adverse protection in regards to the pair’s relationship to the Holocaust in an interview this week.

Over the summer time, The New York Instances printed a bit calling Siegal a “social guarantor” for the late, disgraced cash supervisor, saying she had been “using her gate-keeping powers” to usher Epstein into screenings and occasions.

These efforts largely occurred after Epstein received out of the Palm Seashore County jail in 2009, after having served 13 months for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

One week after the Instances report, The Hollywood Reporter printed a bit calling Siegal’s hyperlinks to Epstein a “symbiotic relationship with a sex offender.”

The PR maven advised Self-importance Honest in an interview printed Monday that she was shaken by the press.

“I’m going, this can’t be happening,” she recalled. “That is what it’d be prefer to go to your personal funeral.

“Or to be a casualty of war,” she advised the paper, mentioning her ancestors who died within the Holocaust. “I imply, if I had been in Nazi Germany, it couldn’t have been worse.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I’m on the train station,’ ” she continued. “I’m getting on that train, and I’m going to the camps. And this is exactly what came to mind. This is the kind of political, social, horrific nightmare that came to fruition. … Life has come full circle. I’ve finally been attacked for nothing more than being Jewish or being a woman or being at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Siegal has claimed that she was unaware of the extent of Epstein’s crimes — which allegedly embrace preserving a harem of abused and trafficked ladies as younger as 11, in line with a lawsuit filed final week within the Virgin Islands towards his property.

She advised the journal that she didn’t see Epstein with any underage ladies — however, “It’s very hard to tell their ages. You don’t walk into a room and say, ‘Oh, right, how old are you?’ ”

Siegal typically puzzled if her inattentiveness was a private failure, she advised Self-importance Honest.

“Part of this, this — I don’t know whether guilt is the right word — but remorse, just this nauseous feeling, is that I didn’t see it,” Siegal stated. “How did I miss it? I mean, I’m extremely articulate. I am extremely perceptive. I’m in the perception business, and it was right in front of me, and I didn’t see it. And it’s very hard to believe that. But it’s the truth.”

No fewer than three film or tv shoppers have fired Siegal for her function in elevating the profile of Epstein, a report stated over the summer time.

Netflix, FX Community and Annapurna Photos reportedly dismissed Siegal, Selection first reported.

The Put up known as Siegal’s Manhattan workplace Tuesday and was referred to her lawyer, Bert Fields. Fields didn’t instantly return a name.