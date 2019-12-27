December 27, 2019 | 10:17am

LOS ANGELES — A chilly and blustery winter storm unleashed downpours and intensive snowfall on Southern California, triggering a twister and snarling post-Christmas journey on main routes Thursday.

Snow shut down important Interstate 5 in Tejon Cross via the mountains north of Los Angeles and stopped site visitors on Interstate 15 over Cajon Cross within the inland area to the east. I-15 lastly reopened in each instructions within the afternoon however then authorities later shut down about 45 miles of the freeway from Baker, California, to Primm, Nevada, on the best way to Las Vegas due to snow and ice.

A truck driver was discovered unresponsive in a rig stopped alongside I-5 in Tejon Cross. Kern County firefighters pronounced him useless, in accordance with the California Freeway Patrol’s on-line incident log.

It was not instantly recognized if the loss of life was weather-related.

Snowboarders head to the slopes at Huge Bear Mountain Resort in Huge Bear, Calif. AP

After being caught for 5 hours in Cajon Cross, motorist Johnny Lim wasn’t positive he might attain Las Vegas, the place he hoped to spend time after Christmas. He frightened about driving his automobile via the cross when it reopens.

“The freeway is full of snow and ice,” he stated, including that his automobile “is not built for conditions like this.”

I-5 rises to greater than four,100 toes in Tejon Cross between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. Cajon Cross rises to greater than three,700 toes between the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains on I-15, the foremost connector between Southern California and Las Vegas.

A snow lined northbound I-15 within the Cajon Cross between the San Bernardino Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California. AP

Snow additionally stopped or slowed site visitors on different California roads, together with closely traveled Interstate eight in japanese San Diego County, and quite a few timber had been toppled.

In San Diego County, a 60-year-old lady died Thursday when a automobile veered off a snowy highway close to Warner Springs and crashed into an embankment. The lady passenger wasn’t sporting a seatbelt and the driving force was going too quick to regulate the automobile, California Freeway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy instructed KSWB-TV.

On Wednesday evening, a small twister briefly hopped throughout Ventura Harbor, the Nationwide Climate Service reported. Gusts downed 5 timber, in accordance with the Ventura County Star. Winds as much as 65 to 85 mph (105 kph to 137 kph) additionally induced minor harm to close by buildings, forecasters stated.

Localized flooding inundated roads and freeway lanes whereas snow fell to low elevations, resulting in quite a few site visitors accidents.

The city of Wrightwood on the japanese finish of the San Gabriel Mountains had obtained 25 inches of snow by noon.

Famed Palomar Observatory within the San Diego County mountains stated it could be closed at the very least via the weekend due to heavy snowfall.