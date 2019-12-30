Prabhas’ aunt spills the beans on actor’s wedding: Details inside

Prabhas

Rumours about Prabhas’s wedding ceremony have been rounds for a decade. He and his uncle Krishnam Raju all the time brush off the query. The eligible bachelor was reportedly going to get married after Saaho’s launch. Nevertheless, he has already began capturing for his subsequent flick and no information of a marriage has come but.

In the course of the promotions of Saaho, Prabhas had stated that he’ll get married quickly. His uncle Krishnam Raju, who holds a press meet on his birthday yearly, says the identical factor nearly yearly.

Prabhas and Krishnam RajuTwitter

Earlier, there have been some rumours Bheemavaram lady has been chosen to be Prabhas’ bride. His aunt Shyamala Devi, spouse of Krishnam Raju, spilt a couple of beans on his wedding ceremony. She stated, “We are eagerly waiting for Prabhas’ marriage. We have a good laugh about the non-stop rumours on his marriage and the bride. Ours is a huge family and we are looking for the right woman who will freely mingle with us.”

On the work entrance, beside Jaan, which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Motion pictures, the actor is reportedly teaming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a darkish thriller. An official affirmation is awaited.