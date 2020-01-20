Practice priority for CU Buffs basketball: Recovering edge on the glass

If it didn’t happen on the airplane journey house from Tucson, it should quickly. McKinley Wright IV has an thought he needs to run by Colorado basketball coach Tad Boyle.

As one of many Buffaloes’ leaders, Wright has a proposal that may assist the Buffs handle a few of the rebounding woes they suffered throughout their weekend street cut up at Arizona State and Arizona.

Securing a cut up on the street in Arizona, together with a win Thursday evening at Arizona State, hardly counts as a disastrous street journey for the 20th-ranked Buffs. But the 2 video games within the desert revealed a CU staff that noticed certainly one of its strengths, rebounding, disappear over the weekend.

Regaining their edge on the glass will likely be CU’s prime precedence in apply within the coming days as they put together for Thursday’s house date towards Washington State, which is able to arrive in Boulder brimming with confidence and momentum after sweeping the Oregon faculties over the weekend, together with an upset victory over the eighth-ranked Oregon Geese.

“Tuesday at practice, I’m going to suggest we put the bubble on the hoop and we’ll have a box-out contest,” Wright stated. “I take full responsibility. I’m a guy who likes to rebound. I think I only had three (at Arizona) and I didn’t do a good enough job helping our bigs out. It’s on me. We’ve got to get back to the drawing board and work on that.”

The Buffs entered the weekend main the Pac-12 Convention in rebounding margin at plus-Eight.zero per recreation, but after getting outrebounded simply 3 times within the season’s first 16 video games, each Arizona State and Arizona loved rebounding benefits towards CU. After the 2 video games, the Buffs dropped to second, with their common rebounding margin dipping to plus-6.2.

CU additionally surrendered a whopping complete of 30 offensive rebounds. Arizona State, which ranks final within the league in rebounding margin, outrebounded the Buffs 42-40 and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Arizona is a a lot stronger rebounding staff, but the Wildcats nonetheless dominated the Buffs on the glass 39-25 whereas grabbing 13 offensive rebounds.

The cut up on the street wasn’t essentially a step backward for the Buffs, both nationally or inside the Pac-12 standings. Saturday’s outcomes across the league, together with Stanford losing a 20-point halftime lead at USC, left 5 groups with convention information between Four-1 and Three-2 — Stanford and USC at Four-1, Oregon (Three-2), and the Buffs and Arizona at Three-2. Going into Sunday’s play across the nation, CU nonetheless stood at a stable No. 21 within the NET rankings.

Nonetheless, recovering a staff energy on the glass will likely be a transparent requisite for the Buffs to keep up these positions.

“It’s about us getting better,” Boyle stated. “I don’t need to converse for (Arizona coach) Sean Miller, however whether or not it’s Arizona or it’s Dana Altman at Oregon, the nice groups on this league regularly enhance because the convention (goes on). You don’t simply go from recreation to recreation. You don’t go from Arizona to Washington State. We’ve to go from Arizona to apply on Monday, the place we will get higher as a staff. After which do it on Tuesday. After which do it on Wednesday, and then you definitely play Washington State on Thursday and also you’re higher.

“You don’t just put in the practice time. That’s the challenge I have to lay at our guys’ feet. We have to continue to improve. Whether you have a bunch of freshmen or you have a veteran team, it doesn’t matter. That’s what we have to do this week and every week as we go through the rest of the season. You can’t become complacent, and we won’t.”