Pragya Thakur Gets Envelopes With “Harmful Chemicals”, Files Complaint

The police stated that they’re inspecting the envelopes.

Bhopal:

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday filed a police criticism saying that she obtained envelopes with toxic chemical compounds on them.

The police seized Three-Four envelopes from her residence. A few of them contained letters written in Urdu, they stated.

“We got a complaint from the MP that she had received envelopes with some harmful chemicals in them and we are filing an FIR in the matter,” Bhopal Deputy Inspector Normal Irshad Wali advised information company PTI.

When requested in regards to the presence of chemical compounds within the envelope, he stated that will probably be clear solely after the forensic workforce examines it.

In the meantime, an image of a brown envelope, purportedly with Pragya Thakur’s handle on it, was being circulated on social media with a message that it contained some toxic chemical which was life threatening.

Bhopal Superintendent of Police Umesh Tiwari stated a case has been registered in opposition to an unidentified individual.