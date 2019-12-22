Pragya Thakur stages protest inside SpiceJet flight over ‘ill treatment’

Pragya Singh Thakur.IANS

The Bharatiya Janata Occasion MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, staged a protest within the Spicejet flight SG 2489 from Delhi, for being allegedly ill-treated by the airline employees. Thakur claimed that the airline didn’t allot her the seat that she booked, reasonably made her sit in a distinct seat.

The flight was delayed by 45 minutes due to her protest. She additionally lodged a grievance with the Raja Bhoj Airport director towards the non-public provider after alighting from the flight.

“They did not give me the allotted seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged the complaint with him,” Thakur instructed reporters.

In line with a SpiceJet spokesperson, Thakur had pre-booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her personal wheelchair. “The Delhi-Bhopal flight is operated by Bombardier Q400 aircraft (78 seater). On this aircraft, first row is the emergency row seat and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs,” the spokesperson stated.

Pragya Thakur throughout a rally.

The airline was not conscious that Thakur was a wheelchair passenger as she had not booked it by means of SpiceJet. “Crew requested her to shift to 2 A/B (non-emergency row) due to safety reasons but she refused. The manager and staff also requested her to move to another seat. She asked for safety instruction document where exit door policy is mentioned and the same was shown to her to provide clarity,” stated the airline.

SpiceJet stated that different passengers additionally requested Thakur to modify her seat. After she refused to take action, owing to the delay, the passengers urged the airline to dump her.

Following this, Thakur agreed to vary her seat from 1A to 2B and the flight departed.

In line with an IANS report, Thakur had refused to alight the airplane after reaching Bhopal and stayed placed on her seat on the airplane for a while. After requests, she lastly bought down and lodged the grievance.

“I did not stage a dharna in the flight,” stated Thakur upon being requested about her protest.