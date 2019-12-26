Pragya Thakur Will Be Behind PM’s “Downfall”: Madhya Pradesh Minister

NSUI members raised slogans in opposition to BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Bhopal. (File)

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday mentioned that BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur will develop into the explanation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s downfall.

Mr Verma’s comment got here after some members of the Nationwide College students’ Union of India (NSUI), a scholar outfit of the Congress, raised slogans in opposition to the Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal on the Makhanlal Chaturvedi College.

“I got to know that girls shouted slogans like ‘throw the terrorist out’ on seeing her (Pragya Thakur). Children are seeing Pragya Thakur on TV, that she is fighting on a plane, or on a train and even on the roads. She is behaving as though she is above the President now. She will surely become the reason for Narendra Modi’s downfall,” Mr Verma informed information company ANI.

On Saturday, Pragya Thakur confronted fellow travellers on a Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight after she was requested to give up a pre-allotted seat on account of guidelines that forbid wheelchair-bound passengers from occupying the emergency row. A video of the incident reveals individuals reminding Pragya Thakur that, as a consultant of the individuals, she was duty-bound to not “trouble” them. In response an indignant Pragya Thakur is heard saying that she has the “right to a first class seat”.

Pragya Thakur, who had gone to satisfy college students protesting over an attendance subject within the college, mentioned that she’s going to take motion in opposition to these concerned in elevating slogans in opposition to her.

“The NSUI members raised slogans that I am a ‘terrorist’. These slogans are illegal and undignified. Abusing someone who occupies a constitutional post and insulting a woman sanyasi (hermit) is anti-national in nature. I will definitely act on this. We cannot have mercy on anarchic elements, else they will grow in number. Action is necessary,” she mentioned.