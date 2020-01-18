Prajnesh Enters Australian Open Main Draw, May Face Djokovic In 2nd Round

Indian tennis participant Prajnesh Gunnewaran on Saturday sneaked into the Australian Open males’s singles major draw as a fortunate loser and will run into world quantity two Novak Djokovic if he clears the primary hurdle. The Indian left-hander had misplaced the ultimate qualifying spherical to Latvia’s Ernests Gulbis in straight units however was lucky to make the primary draw as one of many direct entrants withdrew from the event. It will likely be Prajnesh’s fifth straight look in the primary draw of a Grand Slam.

Final yr, the Chennai participant had come by means of the qualifiers in Melbourne however made the lower at Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open owing to higher rating. An excellent draw has put Prajnesh in opposition to Japanese Tatsuma Ito, ranked 22 locations under the Indian at 144.

This would be the first assembly of the duo. The 30-year-old Indian no longer solely has the chance to win his maiden Grand Slam major draw match but in addition to arrange a showdown with Serbian nice Djokovic.

Prajnesh stated he isn’t wanting past the primary spherical.

“I am very happy I got the lucky loser spot and I am only thinking about my first round now. I will try to make the most of it. Ito is a very good player. He was in top-100 and is experienced. I will need to play well to beat him,” Prajnesh advised PTI.

On the 2019 US Open, Sumit Nagal took on legendary Roger Federer and induced just a few ripples by a taking a set off the Swiss.

The hard-working Prajnesh misplaced his top-100 rank in the direction of the tip of 2019 season as he suffered just a few reversals. Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan had didn’t enter the primary draw as each of them misplaced within the qualifiers.