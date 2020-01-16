Prajnesh Enters Australian Open Qualifiers Final Round, Nagal Crashes Out

India’s top-ranked singles participant Prajnesh Gunneswaran is one win away from sealing a spot within the Australian Open primary draw after progressing to the ultimate spherical of the qualifiers but it surely was curtains for compatriot Sumit Nagal in Melbourne on Thursday. Prajnesh, ranked 122 on the earth, needed to battle it out for one hour and 22 minutes to get previous Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 1-6 6-2 6-1. Prajnesh, seeded 17th within the qualifiers, will tackle Ernests Gulbis of Latvia within the ultimate spherical.

Gulbis defeated Argentina’s Federico Coria 6-Three 1-6 6-2 in one other second spherical qualifying match.

Prajnesh defeated native wild card Harry Bourchier 6-2 6-Four in his opening spherical.

Earlier within the day, Nagal suffered a straight-set loss within the first spherical to crash out of the boys’s singles qualifiers.

Nagal, seeded 21st within the qualifiers, was proven the door by Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 7-6 (2) 6-2 after a one hour and 28 minute contest.

Ramkumar Ramanathan on Tuesday made an early exit together with lone Indian contender in ladies’s singles qualifier, Anikta Raina.