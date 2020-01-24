Prakash Ambedkar Calls For Maharashtra Bandh Today, Security Tightened

Maharashtra Bandh: Tight safety is in place within the state in wake of the bandh.

Mumbai:

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has known as for Maharashtra Bandh at the moment to protest in opposition to Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and “wrong” financial insurance policies of the Centre.

“People have understood what this government is doing, businessmen and transporters are giving us support on this bandh. Will see how it turns out as day progresses,” Mr Ambedkar advised information company ANI.

Tight safety is in place within the state in wake of the bandh.

The police detained 4 staff of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi who had been trying to disrupt the motion of vehicular visitors whereas protesting as a part of Maharashtra bandh.

The occasion staff had been detained from the Ghatkopar space in Mumbai whereas they had been stopping visitors on the freeway, information company ANI reported.

Pune was not affected by the Maharashtra Bandh and regular life continued within the metropolis.

(With inputs from ANI)