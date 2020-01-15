Prankster drops a PIG into millionaire businessman’s swimming pool from a HELICOPTER in Uruguay 

By Natalia Penza For Mailonline

Revealed: 03:27 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:33 EST, 15 January 2020

That is the stunning second pranksters drop a pig right into a millionaire businessman’s swimming pool from a helicopter in Uruguay.

Retail and actual property entrepreneur Federico Alvarez Castillo, 60, hit again on the ‘vandals’ and stated he was working to resolve who was behind the ‘sick joke’ after video footage of the extraordinary incident went viral.

His mannequin spouse Lara Bernasconi informed native media the animal was a lamb, though the video appeared to go away little doubt it was a pig that landed with a splash in the course of the couple’s small pool at their vacation residence close to the millionaires’ playground resort of Punta del Este in Uruguay.

A helicopter may be seen circling the world above Castillo’s vacation residence in Uruguay earlier than releasing the pig on Tuesday

The pig may be seen hurtling in direction of the bottom after pranksters threw it from a helicopter, inflicting it to land within the swimming pool of millionaire businessman Federico Alvarez Castillo in Uruguay on Tuesday

The massive pig may be seen inflicting waves within the couple’s luxurious swimming pool at their vacation residence close to the millionaires’ playground resort of Punta del Este in Uruguay on Tuesday

Divorced dad-of-four Federico, an Argentinian who based designer clothes agency Etiqueta Negra earlier than shifting into different money-making ventures together with property, vented his rage after livid social media customers accused him of being behind the stunt because the video began to go viral.

He took to Instagram to insist: ‘In respect of the video that’s circulating on social media, I need to repudiate this act of vandalism which my household and I have been sufferer of and make clear that when the incident occurred we have been inside our home and heard a loud noise within the backyard.

‘After we went out to see what it was, we noticed the disgusting motion which induced us an excessive amount of upset as a really very sick joke.

That is the second simply earlier than the pig crashes by the floor of the water in Castillo’s luxurious pool in Uruguay on Tuesday

‘For that reason we repudiate all these actions and we’re working in direction of clarifying what occurred as quickly as potential.’

The animal is assumed to have been useless when it was hurled out of the helicopter, though there was no rapid official affirmation.

It was not clear Wednesday if police have been known as in to research.

Bernasconi, who has modelled for Tom Ford and La Prairie, is pictured with entrepreneur husband Castillo by a lake in Uruguay

Bernasconi is pictured displaying off her engagement ring over the shoulder of her husband in Uruguay

Castillo is pictured at Goodwood racecourse in England in 2018. Castillo took to Instagram to precise his anger on the prank, claiming it ‘induced us an excessive amount of upset as a really very sick joke’

Argentinian media are speculating these behind the sick stunt could possibly be associates of the businessman.

His spouse informed a information web site: ‘Somebody threw a lamb from a helicopter. We do not have something to do with this example.’

One livid social media consumer, who rushed to accuse Federico of animal mistreatment earlier than his assault on these accountable, stated: ‘Now the proprietor of Etiqueta Negra has hurled a pig from a helicopter I’ll proceed to boycott that clothes model I may by no means afford anyway.’