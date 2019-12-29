Prashant Kishor Seeks More Seats For Nitish Kumar’s Party In Bihar Polls

Prashant Kishore had rebelled over the citizenship regulation after the social gathering’s sudden assist for it

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is but to spell out his stand on the contentious problem of Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), however his second in command within the social gathering, Prashant Kishor, has opened up a brand new entrance with ally BJP.

Mr Kishor has declared that the Janata Dal United (JDU) ought to get the lion’s share of seats within the meeting election within the state – scheduled for subsequent 12 months – as a substitute of the 50 per cent which was the understanding thus far between the state’s ruling allies.

Requested whether or not Nitish Kumar meant to stay silent on NRC until the time seat sharing with the BJP was finalised, Mr Kishor stated, “As far as my understanding is concerned, it (the seat share) should be one is to four as it was the practice in 2009 and 2010 assembly elections”.

The election-strategist-turned-politician had rebelled within the matter of the social gathering’s sudden assist for the citizenship regulation. Nitish Kumar, who had lined up for him on the event, has been silent on his newest digression, which has induced unease within the BJP camp.

There may be hypothesis that the latest rebel of Shiv Sena towards the BJP in Maharashtra and its seize of energy with opposition assist has impressed the JDU to play for greater stakes.

Get together chief RCP Singh within the Rajya Sabha stated that in each assembly of the social gathering there’s confusion on the citizenship regulation and the NRC, unfold by opposition events.

The BJP claimed the seat share would stay 50:50 because it was within the Lok Sabha election.

Some leaders even questioned in what capability Prashant Kishor made the assertion. Others identified that even within the 2015 meeting elections, Nitish Kumar, regardless of having 120 seats, contested on an equal variety of seats with Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“Seat sharing will be decided by the high command of both parties and I can’t understand why Prashant Kishor’s putting his nose on this issue,” stated BJP chief Nitin Naveen.

Earlier this month, Nitish Kumar – who had all the time spoken out towards the citizenship regulation in public and social gathering boards – modified his stand on the eve of the invoice’s presentation within the Lok Sabha.

Prashant Kishor was among the many handful of leaders who had brazenly spoken concerning the shift. His tweet-a-day marketing campaign had triggered a buzz about his doable resignation from the social gathering. However at a gathering with him, the Chief Minister had refused to just accept his resignation, sources stated.