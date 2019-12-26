Prathi Roju Pandage 6-day box office collection: SDT film makes 100% recovery, turns hit

Prathi Roju PandageTwitter

Sai Dharam Tej’s Prathi Roju Pandage (Prati Roju Pandaage/PRP) has proven respectable progress in its assortment on the worldwide field workplace on Wednesday and recovered 100 % of its distributors’ investments in six days.

Regardless of clashing with Balakrishna’s Ruler, Prathi Roju Pandage opened to a very good response and picked up Rs 19.50 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace within the first weekend. The film went on to high the enterprise chart, beating its competitor – Ruler – with an enormous margin within the international market.

Prathi Roju Pandage witnessed a drop in its assortment on Monday, however the restoration of its investments crossed 70 % in 4 days. The film confirmed respectable soar in its collections on Tuesday resulting from robust evening exhibits owing to the X-mas vacation on Wednesday. As predicted by the commerce consultants, the movie confirmed additional progress in its enterprise on its sixth day.

As per the experiences, Prathi Roju Pandage has collected a complete of Rs 33.80 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace in six days and earned a share of Rs 18.43 crore to its distributors, who’ve shelled out Rs 18 crore on its international theatrical rights. The movie has not solely returned them 100 % of their investments in six days however has additionally bought some income.

With one other weekend and large New 12 months vacation, Prathi Roju Pandage is about to emerge as a brilliant hit on the worldwide field workplace. Andhra Field Workplace tweeted, “#PratiRojuPandaage Posts Excellent Numbers on X’Mas with an outright Dominance. All Set to cross Break-even Mark with 1st Week figures alone. Super Hit!.”

Prathi Roju Pandage is about to develop into the career-best movie for Sai Dharam Tej and Maruthi in Nizam. Jeevi tweeted, “#PratiRojuPandaage Nizam day 6 (Christmas) share is ₹ 1.15 crores. Total nizam share so far is ₹ 6.52 cr. (1.25 1.2 1.35 0.76 0.82 1.15) This film is all set to become career best for both @IamSaiDharamTej and @DirectorMaruthi “

Listed here are its area-wise earnings of Prathi Roju Pandage and its theatrical rights’ costs. These numbers are primarily based on numerous sources they usually could not match with the precise numbers. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.