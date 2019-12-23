Prathi Roju Pandage box office collection day 4: Sai Dharam film crosses Rs 25 crore mark

Prathi Roju Pandage

Sai Dharam Tej’s Prathi Roju Pandage (Prati Roju Pandaage) has made respectable assortment on the worldwide field workplace within the first weekend and emerged because the winner of 2019’s Christmas, beating Balakrishna’s Ruler.

The promos of Prathi Roju Pandage had grabbed many eyeballs and raised numerous curiosity concerning the film, earlier than its launch. However many within the movie business have been sceptic about its opening and assortment within the opening weekend because it clashed with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Ruler on the worldwide field workplace.

Prathi Roju Pandage began on a great be aware and picked up Rs 7.10 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace on the primary day and it led the race on the enterprise, beating Ruler, which raked in Rs 6.80 crore within the world market on its opening day. The film obtained a great discuss from the filmgoers and phrase of mouth helped it stay rock-steady on the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday.

Prathi Roju Pandage collected Rs 23 crore web gross on the worldwide field workplace within the first weekend. As you’re studying this text, it has already crossed Rs 25 crore mark on Monday. SKN tweeted, “Crossing 25cr mark today Supreme @IamSaiDharamTej @DirectorMaruthi’s #PratiRojuPandaage is Unstoppable at B.O, Going Super Strong wth 23cr Worldwide gross in 3 Days Celebrations all over Andhra & Telangana ▶️ https://youtu.be/PcJcuOm-tR4 Enjoy the Fun wth family & friends.”

Prathi Roju Pandage has earned Rs 10.71 crore for its distributors, who’ve shelled out Rs 18 crore on its world theatrical rights. Listed here are its area-wise earnings and the rights’ costs. These numbers are based mostly on numerous sources they usually might not match with the precise numbers. All of the figures are in rupees and crore.