Prati Roju Pandaage makes better collection than Mathu Vadalara at USA box office on 2nd Thursday

118 | Movie Trailer | Nandamuri Kalyanram













Sai Dharam Tej’s Prathi Roju Pandage continued to storm the USA field workplace within the second week. It made a greater and greater assortment than new launch Mathu Vadalara within the nation on its second Thursday.

Prathi Roju Pandage made first rate assortment on the USA field workplace until Wednesday and have become the highest-grossing movie for Sai Dharam Tej within the nation. However the film is clashing with Raj Tarun’s Iddari Lokam Okate and Mathu Vadalara, which has the assist of SS Rajamouli in its promotion. Some individuals within the T-City felt that its dream run can be halted within the ticket counters throughout the nation.

Prathi Roju Pandage and Mathu VadalaraCollage of photographs taken from Twitter and Fb

However the Sai Dharam Tej starrer is undeterred by the brand new launch and made greater assortment than these movies. Prathi Roju Pandage has collected $31,587 on the USA field workplace on its second Thursday. Its complete assortment has reached $467,450, which is the best quantity for a movie that includes the younger mega household hero.

Prathi Roju PandageTwitter

Tollywood commerce professional Jeevi tweeted, “#PratiRojuPandaage collects a decent $31,587 from 56 locations on 26 December in USA. Total gross is $467,450. All set to cross half a million dollar mark on Friday and is going to be a profitable venture for the USA distributor despite slump market and mixed reviews! .”

Mathu Vadalara first day assortment

Alternatively, Mathu Vadalara has additionally received first rate opening Wednesday. It made an excellent assortment in a restricted variety of screens on the USA field workplace on Thursday. Jeevi tweeted “#MathuVadalara which is mostly released in Desi theatres due to unavoidability of multiplex chains has collected $11,506 from 18 locations. The total gross is $25,626. It will be good if the distributor manages to get screens from multiplex chains this weekend!”

Simha Koduri’s first look from Mathu VadalaraTwitter

Prathi Roju Pandage – highest-grossing movie for SDT

Nevertheless, Prathi Roju Pandage has collected Rs 40 crore gross on the worldwide field workplace within the first week. This household entertainer movie has turn into the best grossing film for Sai Dharam Tej. At present he tweeted, Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, Thanks everybody on your unconditional love & affection in direction of me, I am undoubtedly gonna come right down to your own home and meet you all quickly #PratiRojuPandaage.”