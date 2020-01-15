Prayer Chants Mingle With Protest Slogans As Assam Celebrates Bihu Today

Villagers carry out rituals earlier than lighting a ‘meji’ on the event of Magh Bihu in Assam’s Tezpur.

Guwahati:

Assam is celebrating the Magh Bihu, its harvest competition, at present. Individuals throughout the state busied themselves with lighting the meji — bonfires fed with bamboo, leaves and thatch — to hunt the blessings of the gods proper from daybreak like they’ve been doing in ages previous. Final night time, that they had participated within the uruka, a neighborhood feast with fish predominantly on its menu.

Nevertheless, there’s something totally different concerning the festivities this 12 months, on condition that it has come within the backdrop of sustained protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

For one, activists of the All Assam College students Union are burning copies of the controversial regulation in meji bonfires throughout the state. Agitators are even utilizing the primary harvest competition — the Magh Bihu — as a chance to vent their anger in opposition to the ruling BJP authorities, who they accuse of betraying the folks’s mandate by supporting the laws in parliament. The joy of the festivities is there, however tinged with some anxiousness concerning the future.

“Come what may, Bihu will always be celebrated with full spirit. The Assamese people are rooted in the state’s culture and traditions, and Bihu is a way of celebrating life. This time, every Assamese is praying that the evil that has been brought upon us dissipates and peace returns to our land once again,” Guwahati resident Pranab Jyoti Talukdar advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

Thirty-year-old Dulumoni Hazarika is educated however unemployed. After taking part in protests over the previous month, he has now joined the others in bringing home made sweets and flattened rice to the protest-cum-celebration.

Banners opposing the amended citizenship regulation will not be going anyplace for now. “The situation is very tricky because our community is facing difficult times. The agitation will continue even as we go about our day-to-day routine,” Mr Hazarika advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

A girl discovered promoting conventional sweets resembling lados and pithas for Bihu claimed that the unrest has not drastically affected her enterprise. “We made fewer items this time because there was some initial impact on the sales. But the momentum picked up over the last two days, and now the Bihu festivities are on in full swing,” she stated.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it’ll assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.