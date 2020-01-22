Predator, 26, is jailed for posing as charity collector to sexually assault women aged 80 and 92

A predator who posed as a charity collector to sexually assault a string of feminine victims together with a stroke sufferer, 80, and a dementia sufferer, 92, has been jailed for almost 4 years.

Vaseli Baicu, 26, a Romanian nationwide, attacked a number of girls of their houses after pretending to be amassing for a charity which assisted the blind and the deaf.

On one event, he approached an 18-year-old lady from behind earlier than groping her breasts, grabbing her backside and attempting to kiss her on the lips and following her when she tried to flee.

He additionally focused aged victims after tricking his approach into their houses and groping them, whereas asking: ‘You no need intercourse?’

Baicu dedicated eight offences in opposition to seven girls, with 5 being sexual, in lower than three weeks and used a clipboard and bogus charity assortment kind to help his deception.

Police traced Baicu to his tackle in Radford, Coventry because of CCTV recordings and forensic proof the place his associate knowledgeable them he was travelling to Italy.

He was stopped and arrested as he entered Denmark from Sweden after a European arrest warrant was obtained.

Baicu pleaded responsible to 4 expenses of sexual assault, two of housebreaking, one in all trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and one in all fraud.

He was jailed for 3 years and 9 months at Warwick Crown Courtroom on Tuesday and can solely be launched when the Parole Board think about it protected to take action.

Sentencing, Decide Peter Cooke informed him by way of a Romanian interpreter: ‘I’ve to take care of you for eight offences.

‘5 of them have been sexual in nature, perpetrated in opposition to seven totally different girls within the house of lower than three weeks.

‘I can solely agree with the writer of the pre-sentence report that you simply meet the factors to be considered a harmful offender.

‘You current a hazard to members of the general public, and notably to lone females.

‘If anybody is in any doubt that that’s the place, they’ll solely ponder that over a interval of lower than three weeks you dedicated eight offences, 5 of them of a sexual nature in opposition to seven girls.

‘In fact you’re a hazard.’

Prosecutor Richard McConaghy stated Baicu operated throughout Coventry pretending to be a charity employee all through July 2018.

He added: ‘He approached girls and both sexually touched them or took or tried to take property from them, and on events this concerned him coming into their houses.’

The courtroom heard Baicu approached an 18-year-old lady in Foster Highway, Radford, with a clipboard on July 2.

Mr McConaghy added: ‘He walked straight as much as her and kissed her on the cheek and tried to kiss her on the lips, however she moved her head and informed him to get off.

‘He tried 5 or 6 occasions to kiss her lips.’

Within the hope he would go away her alone, she put her identify on the clipboard and walked away, however he adopted her and grabbed her from behind, cupping her breasts along with his arms.

She managed to push him away, however he spun her spherical, grabbed maintain of her and pulled her in direction of him earlier than placing his arm around her and squeezing her backside.

Mr McConaghy stated the younger lady broke free once more, however her persevered in following her and tried to kiss her once more earlier than she lastly managed to get away.

Baicu then turned up on the doorstep of a 52-year-old lady in Radford and pointed on the clipboard, pretending he couldn’t communicate, indicating that he needed a donation.

He then grabbed her arm and started to kiss it earlier than leaving, and she or he noticed him going to the close by residence of an 81-year-old lady, so took an image of him on her cellphone.

On the pensioner’s residence he once more offered the clipboard earlier than kissing her arm from her hand as much as her neck after which asking for a drink of water.

However, involved that he was attempting to get into the home, she stated she didn’t have a faucet – and shut the door in his face.

Then on July 13 an 80-year-old lady who was recuperating from a stroke was at her residence in Coundon, Coventry.

Baicu knocked the door, holding the clipboard and claimed to be amassing for the blind.

She went to get her purse, however he adopted her into the lounge and kissed her on the cheek – after he left she realised he had taken her £700 cell phone.

Every week later a 63-year-old lady was at her residence within the Whoberley space of Coventry when Baicu turned up and indicated he was deaf and dumb and amassing for charity.

She agreed to make a donation and informed him to remain on the door whereas she went to get some cash.

Mr McConaghy added: ‘However when she was within the eating room she felt one thing contact her and turned and noticed the defendant instantly behind her, and he briefly touched her backside.

‘She was freaked out and determined to make a donation to get him to go away. She needed to squeeze previous him to get her purse, and she or he realised he had an erection.’

Baicu saved asking her ‘You no need intercourse?’ She repeatedly informed him she didn’t, and gestured that her husband was upstairs, though actually she lived alone.

After grabbing her backside and forcing his hand between her legs, he finally left.

His closing sufferer was a 92-year-old dementia sufferer, and after he had gone she phoned her daughter to say a person had been to her home and had taken a few of her issues.

Her daughter went spherical and located the outdated woman’s purse, which contained about £600, had been taken from a drawer.

Neil Davies, defending, stated: ‘Clearly we can’t argue that the victims weren’t weak.

‘However the defendant’s model is that he was knocking on doorways in a random trend, making an attempt to acquire cash by deception.’

Baicu was additionally ordered to register as a intercourse offender for all times.