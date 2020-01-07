Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have employed former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes because the third coach in franchise historical past after firing Peter Laviolette.

The Predators introduced the hiring Tuesday morning earlier than a morning skate. Nashville hosts Boston on Tuesday night time.

Common supervisor David Poile stated in a information launch that Hynes is a vibrant younger coach with a monitor document of each growing younger gamers and motivating veterans. Poile says they’re assured Hynes can get essentially the most out of the Predators.

Hynes was 150-149-5 as head coach with the New Jersey Devils, who fired him Dec. three regardless of signing him to a multiyear extension final January. The Devils fired him after a 9-13-Four begin that left New Jersey in final place within the Metropolitan Division and with the NHL’s second-worst document.

Poile fired Laviolette and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday after the Predators (19-15-7) had dropped 4 of six. They’re 11th within the Western Convention standings with 45 factors.