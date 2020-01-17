Pregnant Kalki Koechlin reveals reason behind divorce with Anurag Kashyap

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is thought for her unconventional alternative of tasks and private life. The actress, who’s pregnant exterior wedlock, has been in information for fairly a while. Kalki obtained divorced from director Anurag Kashyap in 2013.

Lately, when Kalki appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s in style radio chat present ‘What Lady Need season 2’ she opened up about her equation with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap and likewise revealed the explanation behind their separation.

Speaking to Bebo, Kalki revealed that she continues to be buddies with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. She recalled their bittersweet emotional rollercoaster and acknowledged that the 2 have taken off their justifiable share of time from one another earlier than coming to pleasant phrases. It took a while however occurred organically as they maintain plenty of respect for one another. She additional stated which you can love an individual however not be capable to stay with them.

Kalki additionally stated that she was solely 25 when she obtained married to Anurag who was means elder to her. She admitted that they weren’t on the identical web page as they needed various things from life at that cut-off date.

Nonetheless, Kalki and Anurag are nonetheless good buddies and share an ideal bond. Kalki is now anticipating her first baby along with her boyfriend Man Hershberg. Anurag is in a relationship with Shubhra Shetty, his affiliate on the Phantom Movies.