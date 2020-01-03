Pregnant Sue Radford, 44, says 2019 was the ‘hardest year’ for Britain’s biggest family

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Mom-of-21 Sue Radford stated 2019 was the ‘hardest yr’ ever for Britain’s greatest household.

The 44 yr outdated stated each her father and husband Noel’s mom died this yr in a reflective put up to Instagram on Wednesday.

However she additionally stated she is wanting ahead to welcoming their 22nd child, who’s due within the Spring, bringing the household’s complete as much as a fair 11 ladies and 11 boys.

Sue’s father handed away in Could and in a heart-breaking put up to Instagram, Sue wrote: ‘I really feel so extremely fortunate to have been blessed with him as my dad, he was probably the most wonderful dad and granddad to our youngsters and I simply really feel so totally damaged that he’s gone’

Sue and Noel, 48, who welcomed their first of 21 kids thirty years in the past, introduced the newest being pregnant in a clip posted to YouTube in October final yr.

In Wednesday’s put up, Mrs Radford wrote: ‘Reflecting again on 2019 we will actually say it’s been the toughest yr of our lives. We’ve gone via the devastating lack of each my dad and Noel’s mum which as a household has been so laborious to cope with, we miss them each so very a lot.’

She described how following her daughter Tillie’s well being points, it generally ‘felt like life simply hasn’t given us a break.’

She went on so as to add: ‘However we’ve got additionally had some wonderful issues occur, our new grandson Jacob arriving again in July, discovering out we’re anticipating a brand new addition to our household our stunning child lady and reaching 100ok subscribers on our YouTube channel.’

Earlier, the household shared footage of the kids opening up their presents on Christmas day with the caption: ‘Merry Christmas everybody. We hope you’ve gotten one of the best day ever.’

Earlier in December Sue shared an image of her 22 Christmas stockings within the run-up to the massive day.

The image sees the colorful stockings hanging on the mantlepiece, with Sue writing: ‘It’s starting to look lots like Christmas!’



The snap rapidly racked up over eight,000 likes and a whole bunch of feedback from followers.

Sue shared an image of her 22 Christmas stockings, as Britain’s greatest household put together to welcome one other little one