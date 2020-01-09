Pregnant Teacher Loses Baby After Car Crash On The Way Home From Her Baby Shower

We will’t even think about what this lady goes by way of proper now.

Tragedy struck a pregnant Mississippi trainer when she misplaced her unborn little one after she was hit by a driver on the best way dwelling from her child bathe.

In accordance with the Jones County Sheriff’s Division, Mashayla Harper (above) was found mendacity alongside the roadway in Soso after her Honda Accord was struck head-on by a hit-and-run driver in a 2005 Nissan Titan at simply earlier than 6 p.m. native time Saturday. The fourth grade trainer was eight months pregnant.

Sgt. J.D. Carter instructed native information retailers that the driving force, James Gilbert, fled the scene on foot. Hours later, sheriff Joe Berlin known as up the 33-year-old’s spouse and satisfied her to contact Gilbert and permit officers to take him into custody.

Associated: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Really feel ‘Beyond Blessed’ As New Dad and mom

The motive force has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident that triggered demise or accidents and is being held on a $100,000 bond; each the cost and bond can go up relying on his blood take a look at outcomes.

Sgt. Carter stated in a press release that Gilbert confessed he had been ingesting earlier than getting behind the wheel. As for why he left the scene, the person instructed native outlet The Laurel-Chief Name:

“I was scared. I’m very sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Harper’s household instructed Sgt. Carter that she’s awake however in crucial situation at Forrest Common Medical Heart, the place she underwent surgical procedure after being transferred from South Central Regional Medical Heart.

Associated: Shay Mitchell & Ashley Graham Get Actual About Melancholy Throughout Being pregnant

The trainer’s father, Maurice Pruitt Sr., up to date her family and friends with a heartbreaking message on Fb, full with pictures from her child bathe hours earlier than the deadly accident. He wrote:

“To see our baby go from this being the happiest day if her life to I.C.U. in a matter of minutes was a complete tragedy. That idiot hit her head on and left her out there on that road to die. We are grateful for the individual that happened to be in the area hunting to come to her aid, otherwise we may not be sitting in I.C.U. praying as she fight for her life. And it really touched me when I read Laurel Leader Call post and how the Soso community jumped into action spreading the word about the man being in the area on foot…some even going out looking for him. Thanks to everyone that’s praying and has called to check on the status of Mashayla Harper… She’s a very strong woman and she continue[s] to fight for her life.”

Harper’s family members have been supporting her by way of a GoFundMe web page that was launched Tuesday to assist pay for her medical payments.

Our hearts exit to Harper and her household at this devastating time.