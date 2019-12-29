Pregnant Woman Refused Admission At Health Centre For Not Paying Bribe

Lady experiencing labour ache was denied admission right into a authorities well being centre. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

A girl experiencing labour ache was allegedly refused admission right into a authorities well being centre by its employees for not giving Rs 5,000 as a bribe in Shamli district.

The household of the lady, Bina, alleged that on Saturday, she was delivered to the well being centre in Jhinjhana city after experiencing labour ache. The employees there demanded Rs 5,000 and so they refused to confess her with out it, the household alleged.

The household then introduced Bina to a hospital in Shamli, they mentioned.

The superintendent of the federal government well being centre, Shashikant mentioned that strict motion can be taken towards these accountable after an inquiry into the matter.