“Prejudice,” Says NCP As Maharashtra’s Republic Day Tableau Idea Rejected

The NCP’s Supriya Sule stated the centre is anticipated to offer “representation to all the states”.

Mumbai:

The tableau of Maharashtra has additionally been dropped from this yr’s Republic Day Parade in Delhi, making it the second opposition dominated state after West Bengal that did not make the grade. Livid concerning the rejection, the state’s ruling Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Get together have accused the BJP-led Centre of being prejudiced and demanded a proof.

In a collection of tweets in Marathi, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and a frontrunner of his Nationalist Congress Get together stated the Republic Day is a “festival of the country” and the centre is anticipated to offer “representation to all the states”.

“But the government is behaving in a prejudiced manner, giving step-motherly treatment to the states being ruled by opposition parties,” one other tweet learn, citing the dropping of the Bengal tableau.

“You will have to explain why the tableaux of the two states were rejected. The chief minister of Maharashtra should probe the matter. It has to be found out who is responsible for this. Are there elements having loyalty to previous government? There may not be. But this has to be probed,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut instructed Marathi information channel TV9, reported information company Press Belief of India.

On New 12 months’s Day, the centre had introduced the listing of states and departments that may participate within the parade, one of the vital prestigious nationwide occasions. Asserting that 16 of the 32 states would participate within the parade, the federal government, in a press release, stated the limitation was imposed because of “time constraints”. It additionally clarified that Bengal was shortlisted for the 2019 Republic Day parade by way of an analogous course of.

Maharashtra slipped out of the BJP’s grasp in November because the state’s ruling allies, the Shiv Sena and the BJP fell out over energy share. The Shiv Sena ended the alliance and fashioned authorities with the NCP and Congress after a botched effort by the BJP to type authorities with the assistance of NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

In Bengal, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress has been at loggerheads with the BJP because the get together’s makes an attempt to broaden its footprint within the state. During the last three years, the 2 events have clashed over a collection of points, the newest being the contentious citizenship regulation and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

“The rejection of the West Bengal tableau for the Republic Day parade is discriminatory. It has been done because West Bengal has been opposing the centre’s CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) plans,” Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy instructed HEARALPUBLICIST.