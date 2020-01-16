Premier Doug Ford refuses to ‘roll over’ for teacher unions

Ontario’s Premier blames instructor union heads for the present chaos within the training system, accusing them off failing to supply good management.

And Doug Ford says he gained’t budge from his authorities’s place that lecturers will get a 1% annual hike — not double that as demanded in contract talks.

“We either stay stagnant and roll over like the previous Liberal government did and give the unions whatever they want or we be responsible and respect the taxpayers’ money,” Ford mentioned Thursday. “If I came out tomorrow and said, ‘we’re going to give them another 1%,’ it’d be all done, but we can’t do that. We don’t have the $750 million.”

All 4 instructor unions are at present taking some type of job motion starting from the withdrawal of administrative companies to rotating, one-day strikes.

The unions are unanimous of their place that the federal government is at fault by chopping spending in training, elevating class sizes and, at the highschool degree, mandating e-learning programs.

“Imposed increases to class size averages, deep cuts to staff who provide supports to students, & secret plans to privatize e-Learning. Difficult to understand how @fordnation & @sfleece think these changes will improve the quality of education for students,” Harvey Bischof, the president of the Ontario Secondary College Academics’ Federation ()OSSTF) posted on-line.

The Elementary Academics’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) mentioned Thursday that it’s going to conduct a one-day strike on Tuesday on the Grand Erie, Trillium Lakelands, Renfrew and Superior-Greenstone faculty boards, having already introduced it should do the identical on the Toronto, Ottawa-Carelton and York Area faculty boards Monday.

“Other than cuts to education, Ford’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has refused to give his negotiators a mandate to discuss the substantive issues we know are important for students and education workers,” ETFO President Sam Hammond mentioned in an announcement. “Unless the government makes an immediate effort to engage in serious talks, we will have no option but to further escalate our strike action. As of today, Minister Lecce has established no dates for contract talks.”

Ford mentioned he doesn’t consider the union presidents are reflecting the view of all of their members or of fogeys, and he added Lecce has his full assist.

Requested if he would contemplate legislating putting lecturers again to work, Ford mentioned that will be a final resort.

His authorities plans to compensate mother and father who incur further little one care prices on account of union job motion.

The Schooling Ministry reported Thursday morning that greater than 33,000 functions have been acquired for the “Support for Parents” initiative, which affords as much as $60 a day for college kids as much as Grade 7 or as much as age 21 for these with particular wants.

In response to criticism that he was making an attempt to “bribe” mother and father to maintain them onside, Ford mentioned he thinks mother and father perceive fights with instructor unions happen below governments of all political stripes and he referred to as the compensation a “good move.”

Hammond tweeted that the Premier ought to concentrate on his personal management: “Dec 2919: Doug Ford’s approval rating came in last place among all premiers, both across the country (-45 rating) and within his own province (-43 rating).”

[email protected]