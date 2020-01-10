Premier League: Christian Pulisic Injury Deals Blow To Chelsea

American star Christian Pulisic shall be sidelined for weeks as a consequence of a “nasty” adductor harm, dealing a blow to his Premier League membership Chelsea as they push for a Champions League place supervisor Frank Lampard mentioned on Friday. The 21-year-old United States captain suffered the harm previous to final weekend’s FA Cup third spherical victory over second tier Nottingham Forest. Pulisic has scored 5 occasions in 16 Premier League appearances in his maiden season for Chelsea since becoming a member of for $76 million from Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, he has not hit the goal within the league for the reason that 2-Zero win over Crystal Palace on November 9 and he admitted earlier this month he wanted to be extra medical in entrance of purpose.

“Pulisic will be out for a few weeks,” mentioned Lampard at his press convention on the eve of Saturday’s dwelling conflict with struggling Burnley.

“He was injured in coaching the day earlier than Nottingham Forest, it is an harm to his adductor, a tendon harm.

“It is disappointing for us. We’ll should see how rapidly he recovers as it is a nasty harm, he was in ache on the time.”

Lampard, whose facet have a 5 level cushion over fifth-placed Manchester United, was not forthcoming as as to if there can be any new gamers introduced in in the course of the January switch window.

Nevertheless, he implied that veteran French World Cup successful striker Olivier Giroud can be allowed to depart even when they didn’t have a direct alternative.

The 33-year-old is reported to be on the verge of a transfer to Serie A outfit Inter Milan, who’re managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

“Not essentially,” replied Lampard when requested whether or not Chelsea want to purchase somebody earlier than Giroud is permitted to depart.

“With Ollie the scenario is, if it is proper for everyone, and firstly that is us because the membership, then we’ll take a look at whether or not he can go away the membership.

“He is been an ideal skilled right here, who has continued to coach professionally with out many alternatives.

“However I nonetheless should decide for the soccer membership, and nothing’s completed but.

“Everybody’s speaking about it so I am not going to beat across the bush.

“I feel his agent has spoken to the membership (Inter Milan), however till something’s completed he is a Chelsea participant.”

Lampard moved to dampen hypothesis that Ligue 1 facet Lyon’s former Celtic star Moussa Dembele can be a goal as a possible alternative for Giroud.

“He is a participant I do know and a participant the membership know, however I am stunned to see his title crop up so incessantly in relation to us to be brutally trustworthy,” mentioned Lampard.

“I do not wish to go reduce and dried on anybody. However it’s not one we’re overtly speaking about.”